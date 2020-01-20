Corbynistas blast Rebecca Long-Bailey for backing Jewish group’s anti-Semitism action plan

By David Wilcock, Whitehall Correspondent For Mailonline

Revealed: 10:18 EST, 20 January 2020 | Up to date: 10:19 EST, 20 January 2020

Rebecca Lengthy-Bailey got here beneath fireplace from hard-Left activists as we speak after pledging to take motion to battle anti-Semitism within the Labour Celebration.

Livid Corbynistas lashed out on the shadow enterprise secretary as a result of she joined different candidates in backing a critical of pledges organised by the Board of Deputies of British Jews (BOD).

Greater than three,500 have signed an open letter to Ms Lengthy-Bailey, the selection of Mr Corbyn and his high crew to succeed her, denouncing the BOD as a ‘pro-Israel organisation’.

The letter, being circulated on-line, reveals the wrestle any new get together chief could have in scouring anti-Semitism from its ranks.

It urges Ms Lengthy-Bailey to drag her assist for the BOD plan, saying: ‘The Board of Deputies (BoD) will not be the consultant physique for almost all of Jews in Britain, a lot of whom are very vital of the actions of the state of Israel – not like the BoD.

‘The BoD is a pro-Israel organisation… we imagine that the BoD’s ”10 Pledges” are an outrageous political interference by an organisation that’s overtly hostile to as we speak’s Labour Celebration and every part it stands for.’

Livid Corbynistas lashed out on the shadow enterprise secretary as a result of she joined different candidates in backing a critical of pledges organised by the Board of Deputies of British Jews (BOD).

It has been signed by common Jeremy Corbyn supporters together with comedian Alexei Sayle and Jackie Walker – who was kicked out of Labour over anti-Semitism.

Labour membership ‘surges by 100,000 as moderates flood get together’ Labour’s membership has grown by greater than 100,000 because the get together’s devastating common election loss, sparking hard-left fears reasonable surge might scupper Rebecca Lengthy-Bailey’s possibilities of victory. Would-be members of the Labour Celebration have till 5pm as we speak to hitch up in the event that they wish to be eligible to vote within the battle to interchange Jeremy Corbyn. The 5 remaining candidates within the race are actually scrambling to influence their supporters to enroll to spice up their hopes of securing the highest job. However the preliminary numbers, revealed to the Huffington Publish web site by a celebration insider, are more likely to make for grim studying for Ms Lengthy-Bailey with lots of the folks becoming a member of regarded as moderates who left the get together beneath Mr Corbyn’s management. The shadow enterprise secretary has the backing of the present Labour management and is considered because the ‘continuity Corbyn’ candidate – a label she has rejected. Average candidates imagine an enormous improve in membership might play of their favour and torpedo Ms Lengthy-Bailey’s marketing campaign. All 5 candidates – Ms Lengthy-Bailey, Sir Keir Starmer, Lisa Nandy, Emily Thornberry and Jess Phillips – are actually locked in a battle to make it onto the ultimate poll of get together members.

It has been organised by fringe group Labour In opposition to the Witchhunt, which believes claims of anti-Semitism in Labour are politically motivated smears.

The BOD’s pledges had been launched final week, together with swiftly settling all excellent investigations and making Labour’s disciplinary course of unbiased of the get together.

President Marie van der Zyl mentioned: ‘We can be frank.

‘The connection between Labour and the Jewish neighborhood, as soon as rock stable, has been all however destroyed.

‘Rebuilding will take greater than gentle expressions of remorse. It would take a agency public dedication to comply with a particular plan of action.

‘Our Ten Pledges establish the important thing factors we imagine Labour wants to enroll to so as to start therapeutic its relationship with our neighborhood.

‘All of those factors, in a single type or one other, have beforehand been put to Jeremy Corbyn and his management crew. Regrettably, motion on any of those points was restricted at greatest, non-existent at worst.’

Whereas all 5 management candidates have signed as much as assist them, two candidates for the deputy place has refused to – Richard Burgon and Daybreak Butler.

At a weekend hustings in Liverpool, Mr Burgon mentioned: ‘I’ll assist the chief in combating anti-Semitism in our get together and combating anti-Semitism in society.

‘I do imagine, clearly, in working with the Board of Deputies within the battle towards anti-Semitism. I’ve not signed and will not be signing the 10 pledges nevertheless, due to some issues I’ve.

Whereas all 5 management candidates have signed as much as assist them, two candidates for the deputy place has refused to – Richard Burgon (left) and Daybreak Butler (second from proper)

‘Firstly, I am involved about outsourcing our complaints process and the way that will work in follow, so I believe that wants clarfiying.

‘However secondly I wish to work with the Board of Deputies and all Jewish organisations towards discrimination.

‘I am involved that the minorities inside a minority, whether or not or not it’s LGBT Jewish folks, black Jewish folks, Jewish people who find themselves non secular minority inside that minority, their voices must be heard as nicely. We have to pay attention and act with the entire Jewish neighborhood.’