Corbynite MP sparks furious row by blasting ’40 years of Thatcherism’ including 13 under LABOUR

A brand new Labour MP sparked fury amongst her colleagues right this moment after utilizing her maiden Commons speech to bash former prime minister Tony Blair.

Zarah Sultana blasted ’40 years of Thatcherism’ within the UK as she addressed parliament for the primary time – together with 13 years when her social gathering was in authorities between 1997 and 2010.

It’s a Commons custom that maiden speeches don’t make social gathering political assaults however the Corbynista 26-year-old informed MPs she wouldn’t be stopped from lashing out on the Conservatives, accusing them of pitting communities in opposition to one another.

In a speech later praised by Labour deputy management front-runner Angela Rayner, in addition to shadow ministers John McDonnell and Diane Abbott, she mentioned: ‘Ten years in the past I used to be sitting my GCSEs in school. I used to be an adolescent and I by no means dreamed I’d be right here right this moment.

‘In ten years’ time, at the beginning of the the following decade, I need to look youngsters within the eye and say with satisfaction – my era confronted 40 years of Thatcherism and we ended it.’

Her remarks prompted mockery from former ministers and MPs who served beneath Mr Blair and Gordon Brown.

A number of took to Twitter to spotlight the New Labour authorities’s left-wing achievements, together with large funding will increase for the NHS.

Former MP Michael Dugher described her remarks as ‘daft’.

Angela Rayner, who’s the runaway favorite to develop into Labour deputy chief, was amongst those that praised Ms Sultana’s speech. However MPs together with former minister Ben Bradshaw and Bermondsey’s Neil Coyle hit again

It’s not the primary time Ms Sultana, whose household got here to the UK from Kashmir, has attacked Mr Blair, who led her social gathering to 3 election victories throughout her childhood.

In November, earlier than she was elected, she was compelled to apologiuse for saying she would ‘celebrate’ the deaths of Mr Blair and Israeli chief Benjamin Netanyahu.

In one of many posts, Miss Sultana took difficulty with the suggestion that it was flawed to ‘celebrate the death of any person regardless of what they did’.

The previous Birmingham College scholar wrote in 2015: ‘Try and stop me when the likes of Blair, Netanyahu and Bush die.’

She additionally wrote of her help for ‘violent resistance’ by Palestinians and used the hash tag ‘extremistmuslim’ on-line.

Flanked by onerous Left Labour MPs together with Leicester East’s Claudia Webbe and Brighton Kemptown’s Russell Lloyd-Moyle she additionally used her speech to warn of the widening class hole and take a potshot at Boris Johnson.

‘The hole between the ruling class and the working class has widened and is widening, and the response from members reverse, because it all the time has been, is to divide and rule,’ she mentioned.

‘That is what’s taking place after they evaluate Muslim girls to financial institution robbers, after they name homosexual males tank-topped bum boys, and after they blame occasions just like the Hillsborough catastrophe on drunken followers.

‘They’re pitting our communities in opposition to one another. They’re diverting consideration away from the billionaires that fund their social gathering, dodge their social gathering and rig the economic system.

‘Effectively, Mr Speaker, I am a working class Muslim girl, and I do know the Bullingdon boys won’t ever be on my aspect, and they’re going to by no means be on the aspect of the store stewards in Coventry, the cleaners in Carlisle, the migrant staff in Manchester, lecturers in Tottenham.

‘I do know my Muslim brothers and sisters, my Jewish comrades, my mates within the gypsy, traveller and Roma communities, and folks of all faiths and none, are safer once we unite to defeat the far proper – whilst this Authorities has given them new-found confidence.