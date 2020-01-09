Corbyn’s ally Barry Gardiner received £500,000 from a firm with links to Beijing

By Simon Walters for the Each day Mail

Revealed: 17:01 EST, 9 January 2020 | Up to date: 17:39 EST, 9 January 2020

Shadow worldwide commerce secretary Barry Gardiner (pictured) has acquired £500,000 from a agency with hyperlinks to Beijing

A left-wing ally of Jeremy Corbyn has acquired £500,000 from a agency with hyperlinks to Beijing.

Shadow worldwide commerce secretary Barry Gardiner had thought-about standing to succeed Mr Corbyn as Labour chief and even needed Unite union baron Len McCluskey to again his bid.

A Each day Mail investigation has revealed he has benefited from greater than £500,000 help from an Anglo-Chinese language regulation agency intently related to China’s Communist rulers.

He acquired one other £100,000 to finance a string of Parliamentary ‘fact-finding journeys’, together with a week-long keep at a £325-a-night lodge in Mexico.

In line with the Commons Register of Pursuits, since 2015 Mr Gardiner has acquired £542,000 in employees prices from the UK-based regulation agency Christine Lee & Co, which has workplaces in London and Beijing.

The Mail has established that Miss Lee attended a banquet on the Chinese language Embassy in London on December 16, the place ambassador Liu Xiaoming criticised Western nations together with Britain for attacking China over pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

In line with the China Each day, an English language newspaper run by Beijing’s Communist Occasion, Miss Lee instructed visitors that ‘western [media] protection’ of the bloody clashes between protesters and riot police, together with allegations of police brutality, had ‘failed to elucidate the precise true image’.

Barry Gardiner and Jeremy Corbyn pictured arriving forward of an announcement on the NHS Labour Occasion Normal Election Campaigning in November 2019

Jeremy Corbyn with Barry Gardiner at a press convention in London on November 27, 2019

Christine Lee & Co Solicitors workplace in London. In line with the Commons Register of Pursuits, since 2015 Mr Gardiner has acquired £542,000 in employees prices from the UK-based regulation agency Christine Lee & Co, which has workplaces in London and Beijing

Her regulation agency’s web site boasts of its shut connections with Beijing, saying it’s ‘the one British Chinese language regulation agency authorised by the Chinese language ministry of justice to practise as a regulation agency in China’.

In line with the Commons register, Mr Gardiner, MP for Brent North, acquired cash from Christine Lee & Co, primarily to pay for 2 Commons aides.

Mr Gardiner reportedly employed Miss Lee’s son in his workplace. He stated he was employed by way of an open appointment course of and given the job on advantage.

In 2017 The Instances reported that Mr Gardiner, a minister in Tony Blair’s authorities, had ‘typically taken a pro-Beijing stance’. It stated that in his former position as shadow vitality secretary, he supported Chinese language involvement within the UK nuclear energy trade.

Requested up to now about his monetary help from Miss Lee’s agency, Mr Gardiner reportedly stated he had by no means been ‘improperly requested by, or influenced by’ the regulation agency ‘in relation to his conduct as an MP or Labour spokesman’. There is no such thing as a suggestion of impropriety.

A shadow cupboard assembly on the Lowry Theatre in The Quays in Salford on September 2, 2019

In 2014 Mr Gardiner was carpeted by Labour chiefs after a visit to Cancun, Mexico, throughout floods in Britain. He was the occasion’s floods spokesman on the time. He was noticed swimming and stress-free by the pool in Hawaiian shirt and Panama hat.

The journey was paid for by a prescription drugs agency run by a Labour donor. It was revealed on the time that he had spent a complete of 157 days on overseas jaunts at a value of greater than £100,000 since getting into the Commons in 1997. In 2018 he got here beneath hearth for accepting a £5,000 donation from non-public water firm Fortress Water, regardless of Labour’s vow to nationalise the trade.

Neither Mr Gardiner nor Miss Lee responded to requests for a remark. Final evening Mr Gardiner introduced that he wouldn’t contest the Labour management after his last-minute bid failed to draw sufficient nominations from fellow Labour MPs.

Candidates require 22 nominations to have an opportunity of constructing the poll. Frontrunner Sir Keir Starmer already has 63 – plus the backing of Unison, Britain’s largest commerce union.

Rebecca Lengthy Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Jess Phillips have a minimum of 22 nominations however Emily Thornberry has simply seven and Clive Lewis 4.