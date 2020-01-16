Corey Graves Drags WWE’s Treatment Of Liv Morgan

Corey Graves doesn’t should name the motion on WWE Uncooked anymore. He nonetheless watches and wasn’t comfortable in any respect about this week’s outing for the purple model.

On After The Bell, Corey Graves unloaded on WWE’s product. He particularly didn’t like the best way WWE handed Lana, Rusev, and Bobby Lashley’s section on Uncooked this week.

“Last night I wasted what was three hours of my life enduring what was an insufferable television show. I’m going a little hard in the paint, but I mean it in a place of passion. Raw was not all bad, but it left me with a really bad taste in my mouth.” “I watch Monday Night Raw with a very different perspective now. For many years I called every minute of the action. I was kinda stuck in the bubble. Whereas now I’m sitting on my couch in Pittsburgh next to my girlfriend and my dog trying to enjoy Monday Night Raw as a fan.” “I don’t watch it to pick it apart. Obviously I watch it so I have things to talk about on After The Bell because that’s what I get paid to do, but man oh man oh man last night was tough. Last night was hard. Last night physically made me angry.”

He stated what actually set him off was the section with Lana, Bobby Lashley, and Rusev. It’s not the abilities’ fault, however these days “the shows as a whole have just been lacking.”

Corey Graves additionally actually didn’t like how WWE took a large shot of the group throughout their match and the entire followers have been silent and apathetic.

He stated it bought worse due to how WWE dealt with Liv Morgan on the present. WWE hyped Morgan, however she was absent from the match till the ultimate moments when Lana showered her with soda.

He continued to pull WWE for hyping Liv Morgan as a star after which when she confirmed up “to do anything of consequence,” she is defeated fairly simply with a cup of soda.

Should you use our quotes credit score Ringside Information