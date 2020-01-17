Corey Graves Is In Favor Of A Two-Day WrestleMania

WrestleMania is the showcase of the immortals and no matter how a lot individuals attempt to massive up occasions like Wrestle Kingdom, right here is just no larger present on this planet wrestling than Mania.

Each single yr 1000’s upon 1000’s of followers descend on the host metropolis to be able to have, what could possibly be, a as soon as in a lifetime expertise. Through the years that has taken on many various types, however one concept that has been floated round fairly a bit not too long ago is for WWE to show WrestleMania right into a two-day showcase.

One one that appears to be largely in favor of that’s none aside from Corey Graves.

WrestleMania week as a complete is already a fairly lengthy expertise, whereas the present itself on the Sunday feels prefer it drags on perpetually – with Graves even joking about it being “31 hours” lengthy.

Whereas WWE’s roster could also be at a stage the place it’s troublesome to not throw nearly everybody onto the cardboard for the sake of it, we are inclined to imagine that Mania must be reserved for the elite of the elite, no matter what number of championship bouts you need to throw on there for the sake of it.

If WWE had a pre-show that lasted for one hour after which the primary card went on for 3 & and a half, we predict that’d be a fairly appropriate size for a present of this nature. Some individuals are going to overlook out on the payday, however for those who make the battle royals a a lot larger deal, then there shouldn’t be something to fret about.