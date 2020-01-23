Corey Graves Praises ‘Awesome’ RAW Episode, Andrade & Rey Mysterio

The opinions of Corey Graves have at all times led to some type of controversy, whether or not it comes from the person himself or folks passionately disagreeing with him.

It’s one of many explanation why we predict WWE is such a fan of his work, as a result of he simply says it like it’s – although others throughout the WWE Universe will accuse him of being biased in direction of the corporate.

One factor that we don’t assume anybody of their proper thoughts would disagree with, although, is how he feels in regards to the newest episode of Monday Evening RAW.

Graves made it crystal clear that he was actually impressed by what he noticed on RAW this week, and particularly, the ladder match between Andrade and Rey Mysterio for the US Championship.

These two guys went on the market and tore the home down in a giant approach, firmly establishing Andrade as one of many high guys that WWE has at their disposal on the principle roster.

Corey famous that he doesn’t normally get pleasure from watching rematches, however that he’s not going to tire of watching these two males going toe to toe anytime quickly.

As we sit up for the rest of 2020, it undoubtedly feels as if the panorama of WWE goes to look drastically totally different as soon as the yr involves an finish. For one factor, we now have to wonder if or not RAW remains to be going to be considered because the flagship present. Both approach, placing on episodes like this undoubtedly received’t harm them.