Corey Graves Remarks That Communicating With Jon Moxley Is ‘Against The Rules’

Jon Moxley left the Dean Ambrose identify behind him when he exited WWE. Now Moxley is an AEW star and he’s additionally wrestling for NJPW. Corey Graves remains to be Mox’s buddy and he misses him.

Throughout After The Bell, Corey Graves was requested if he thinks Jon Moxley will come again to WWE. Not like CM Punk who lower ties with Graves, Moxley remains to be somebody the Savior Of Misbehavior communicates with. He hopes to see Moxley make a return to WWE finally, however Corey Graves admitted that he respects the hell out of what Mox has accomplished thus far.

“I hope so [that Jon Moxley will return to WWE]. I respect the hell out of what Jon’s doing. He’s happy. I still keep in touch with him even though that’s ‘against all the rules.’ Ultimately this is all part of his journey, but The Lunatic Fringe needs to come back home at some point in the future.”

Moxley is presently the #1 contender for Chris Jericho’s AEW World Title. AEW is simply getting began with a recent yr and Jon Moxley will make an enormous resolution about becoming a member of the Inside Circle subsequent week.

WWE and AEW are two very completely different corporations and Mox appears to benefit from the freedom that All Elite Wrestling gives him. We’ll simply should see if he ever makes a return to WWE down the road.

