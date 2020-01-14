Corey Graves Says ‘F*ck This’ During WWE RAW Ending This Week

Corey Graves isn’t one to carry again his opinion. So, when he tweeted out one thing cryptic about not approving of one thing at 10:59 PM on a Monday we are able to solely assume he was speaking about RAW.

Graves despatched out a tweet that was NSFW simply as RAW was closing this week. Whereas Buddy Murphy was making his presence felt as a brand new follower of Seth Rollins, The Savior Of Misbehavior tweeted out:

Wow. F*** this. Fireplace me. I’m already fired.

Graves did censor himself. He additionally seemingly made reference to an outdated Ric Aptitude line from WCW Nitro with that “I’m already fired” line.

It may also be noteworthy that Graves tweeted out: “No one cares” at in regards to the time Bobby Lashley and Rusev’s match was wrapping up this week.