Corey Graves ‘Toyed With’ Joining WWE Creative

Corey Graves has a number of good concepts, however he’s more likely to hold them on commentary. He isn’t a member of WWE’s inventive crew, however he did briefly take into account it.

Throughout After The Bell, Graves revealed that he did briefly sit in on 205 Dwell inventive conferences. He credited the women and men who can try this job, however he was already loaded with duty.

“I actually have considered it. I toyed with it briefly for about a month a few years back on the 205 Live brand. I was privy to a few conference calls and meetings and to be perfectly honest that’s a lot of work and we have a very talented team of guys and girls who work exceptionally hard tireless hours and that’s honestly something I don’t have time for.” “Possibly someday maybe if I can carve out the time in my schedule. I think ultimately at the end of the day I’m a big crybaby and I cry if I don’t get what I want then I’m not going to be happy. So, maybe someday. Thank you for appreciating my ideas.”

Corey Graves didn’t rule out coming again to the concept of becoming a member of WWE’s inventive crew. It’s simply not within the playing cards proper now. In the interim commentating on Friday Night time SmackDown and internet hosting After The Bell is maintaining him busy.

For those who use our quotes credit score Ringside Information