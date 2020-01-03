Corey Graves Trolls Renee Young About Jumping To NJPW

Everybody likes to have a little bit of enjoyable on the earth of wrestling every now and then, primarily as a result of it’s the form of ‘serious business’ that a whole lot of people at all times take far too significantly.

As such, when a possibility arrives for a little bit of teasing and trolling on social media, a whole lot of WWE superstars bounce on the probability to get followers speaking – and one such instance of that’s Corey Graves.

Graves could also be a commentator on display screen, however most of the time he tends to double up as a little bit of a Twitter troll who can’t assist however stir the pot – only for the sake of it, more often than not.

Renee Younger is at the moment over in Japan as a way to watch her husband Jon Moxley, previously generally known as Dean Ambrose, compete on the Tokyo Dome at Wrestle Kingdom 14.

The truth that she’s even allowed to go is nice as some suspected WWE might block her from doing so, however as it’s, they appear to have a really open relationship – in reference to WWE and Renee.

Corey simply couldn’t assist himself, although, inflicting some amusement throughout the WWE Universe by implying that Younger can be making the leap over to New Japan.

Whereas that isn’t in any respect seemingly, you must ponder whether or not Renee would ever think about taking her profession in a distinct broadcasting course as soon as her time on WWE Backstage involves an finish. We hope not, although, as she’s probably the greatest on-screen skills that they’ve.