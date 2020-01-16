Corey Graves Upset At WWE Creative — ‘Let Everybody Be Themselves!’

WWE is pushing some new stars, however Corey Graves doesn’t assume they’re headed in the appropriate route. He just lately unloaded on WWE Artistic for his or her therapy of Liv Morgan. The Savior Of Misbehavior had a lot extra to say.

On After The Bell, Corey Graves dressed down WWE’s Artistic Workforce. He stated the micro-management has to finish as he used the Avenue Earnings’ present therapy as a way to enter this rant.

“Let the Street Profits be The Street Profits. Let everybody be themselves. This micro-management stuff has to stop. We are our own worst enemies in this situation. I just wanna be a fan. I just wanna enjoy it. I just wanna watch my friends be stars and have awesome matches, great matches like Buddy Murphy and Aleister Black — they had great matches. I’m looking at the big picture. If I don’t know who Buddy Murphy is and all I see is him lose to Aleister Black two times in a row why do I care?!”

WWE has a number of work to do with their storylines. We’ll need to see what their plan is to sort things. Corey Graves might need some concepts. It’s too unhealthy he turned down a spot on WWE’s Artistic Workforce.

In the event you use our quotes credit score Ringside Information