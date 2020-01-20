Coronado wastes Jones’ double-double in 53-41 loss to Doherty

Coronado couldn’t overcome Doherty in 53-41 loss on Thursday.

Taylor Corsi lead Doherty with 13 factors scored whereas additionally recording eight rebounds and three assists. Makenzie Noll helped by contributing 11 factors.

Coronado was lead in scoring by Tara Sandoval who put up 15 factors, whereas additionally gathering two rebounds and two assists. Sanaya Jones recorded a double-double, scoring 10 factors and gathering 10 rebounds.

Each groups will keep at dwelling of their subsequent contest, with Doherty internet hosting Fountain-Fort Carson and Coronado taking over Liberty.

