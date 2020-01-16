Coronation Street boss hints Geoff is heading for comeuppance soon: “I hope it gives people courage”

Evil Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) has turn into one among Coronation Avenue’s largest villains on account of his coercive management of Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King).

For the previous couple of weeks, his grip over his companion has been rising by the day as Yasmeen has turn into a shell of her former self.

Moreover, it exhibits no signal of slowing down after Wednesday evening’s episode confirmed Geoff taking her financial institution playing cards in a bid to maintain Yasmeen indoors.

Nonetheless, it appears there might be gentle on the finish of the tunnel quickly for Geoff and Yasmeen, in keeping with Coronation Avenue boss Iain MacLeod, who gave HEARALPUBLICIST an unique perception into the place the storyline goes…

MacLeod defined how Geoff’s sample of behaviour is usually one which doesn’t usually cease till it’s “too late”, including that the sufferer is often utterly “imprisoned”.

“The imprisonment is sometimes more literal, with the abuser controlling their partner’s access to money, when they leave the house and who they see – even what and when they eat. We will be exploring all these aspects of this complex and important social issue in coming episodes, as Geoff’s strangle-hold on Yasmeen tightens,” MacLeod revealed.

Coronation Avenue boss Iain MacLeod

Addressing the potential finish of the story, the showrunner hinted: “Controlling behaviour is a spectrum and I actually hope that, on the much less insidious finish, the storyline could have a optimistic impact on viewers’ attitudes to their loved-ones. And on the extra severe finish, the place Geoff is headed, I hope it should give individuals at dwelling who’re in abusive relationships the braveness and perception to get out earlier than it’s too late.

“On the evidence of the letters I have already been receiving, I truly believe this will be the case.”

Will Yasmeen discover assist from Cathy earlier than it’s too late? Or are there extra twists coming within the story?