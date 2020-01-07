Coronation Street producer reveals rival soap characters he’d like to steal

Are you able to think about Phil Mitchell ordering a pint within the Rovers? Or Cain Dingle getting employed as the brand new Webster’s Autos mechanic? And what about Sienna Blake turning the Viaduct Bistro right into a excessive finish classic tea room? Coronation Avenue producer Iain MacLeod has thought of all these unlikely situations as a part of his hypothetical cleaning soap swap daydreams…

When requested which characters from rival reveals he’d prefer to see on the cobbles, only for the day and only for kicks, the present boss had an inventory, beginning with the anti-hero from the present he used to helm:

Subsequent week’s Coronation Avenue spoilers: Shona’s life is on the road, plus Tyrone and Fiz’s devastation (6-10 January 2020)

“The character with the most enduring popularity, no matter what they do or who they do it to, is Cain Dingle,” he revealed to HEARALPUBLICIST. “Seeing Corrie’s robust man Gary Windass go up in opposition to Cain can be attention-grabbing.

“There are characters across all the shows that I love,” he continued. “I really like Sienna Blake in Hollyoaks, Anna Passey is a improbable actor and has drawn this extremely advanced character that I had some hand at steering at numerous occasions (MacLeod has additionally labored at Hollyoaks, previous to Emmerdale and Corrie).

“Sienna could start a crisis in an empty room – she was very useful story-wise because you could have her do anything, so I think seeing her step off the Weatherfield Wayfarer bus and have her cause some kind of chaos would be good fun.”

Within the curiosity of equity, MacLeod picks a Walford icon to spherical out his fantasy of constant drama crossover: “Who would turn down Phil Mitchell? Steve McFadden is an incredibly good, and often underrated, actor. He’s done some really brilliant, hard-hitting serious stuff but is also another alpha male who would threaten to upset the applecart if he came to the cobbles.”

It’s no coincidence all three characters have a historical past of, shall we embrace, unstable behaviour. “Bryan Kirkwood (Hollyoaks govt producer) is a really shrewd observer of the workings of cleaning soap, and after I was at Hollyoaks I keep in mind him explaining you could possibly have quite a few villains all within the present at one time, and the way in which to maintain it’s by having several types of villainy occurring so that they’re not rereading on one another’s toes.

“You want antagonists, that’s the place the tales come from. You want folks to steal that pockets that’s been left on the desk, characters who’re barely wired fallacious – I’m pondering principally of Sienna after I say that! However there may be additionally a pathos to these three as properly. Phil has vulnerabilities and dependancy points and has performed improbable emotional tales, however on the flip facet he might be an antagonist as properly.

“Cain is way the identical, he has finished horrendous issues through the years however is fiercely loyal to his household and has a brand new stage of vulnerability to him since his mum Religion got here into the image. We’ve seen nearly childlike parts of him just lately.

“So I like people who are sort of damaged but ultimately complicated and interesting. That’s the business of drama, I suppose.”

Now we’re imagining this we desperately need it to occur. Snobby Sally Metcalfe would need to be Sienna’s BFF, for certain.