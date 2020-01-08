Coronation Street promises epic climax for Jade story as Fiz discovers she’s John Stape’s daughter

After months of manipulation, Coronation Road cuckoo within the nest Jade Rowan’s true id has lastly been revealed to Fiz Stape – the perky childminder is the key daughter of her late husband, killer John Stape, and has vengefully focused his widow to take half-sister Hope.

Social providers revealed to Fiz and associate Tyrone Dobbs on Wednesday eighth January one other member of the family had stepped in after Hope, and Ty’s daughter Ruby Dobbs, have been taken into care following allegations of parental abuse from Fiz in direction of her daughter.

Coronation Road 2020 preview: 10 spoilers for the yr forward

Will we meet Jade’s mum? Coronation Road stars tease backstory of John Stape’s daughter

Right here’s how Coronation Road’s John Stape reacted to Jade being his secret daughter

Fiz and Tyrone have been gobsmacked to be taught live-in nanny Jade was sicko Stape’s long-lost offspring, and the redhead reeled she’d been performed and insisted John had by no means talked about he had a daughter after they have been collectively (he died in 2011 after a spell as Weatherfield’s very unlikely serial killer).

Sneaky Jade switched on the waterworks and fed the authorities a pack of lies that Fiz knew who she was all alongside, and had been keen for her to get to know her sibling. Denied custody of Hope, regardless of her efforts to discredit Fiz as a guardian by framing her for non-existent little one abuse, Jade twisted the knife and blabbed Fiz had purchased the gun for boss Gary Windass’s vintage store that was used within the Christmas Day siege, implying she had put knowingly put lives as threat and couldn’t be trusted along with her personal children.

Talking completely to HEARALPUBLICIST in regards to the huge storylines for 2020, Corrie producer Iain MacLeod mentioned the plot is hurtling in direction of a heady climax: “Jade’s sensible, bonkers, secret assault on the Dobbs family is fabulous, thrilling, barely heightened and, dare I say, campy, with a actually high-octane ending.

Over the following week, viewers will see Jade scheming from the sidelines to smuggle Hope in another country, reserving one-way tickets on a ferry to France for each of them. Because it got here clear in her showdown with Fiz, Jade has been brainwashed by her personal mom as to the reality about her dastardly dad, believing his crimes have been Fiz’s fault, and MacLeod hints the character may nonetheless be redeemed earlier than the ultimate curtain.

“Eventually we’ll subvert people’s expectations as to what they think about Jade, which is going to be interesting.” With Hope and Ruby in care, will irreversible harm have already got been by then?