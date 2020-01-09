Coronation Street reveals first details of 60th anniversary plans

December may look like a good distance off, seeing because the Christmas decorations are barely packed away, however Coronation Road followers are already counting right down to the tip of 2020 when the cleaning soap reaches it’s 60th anniversary, and HEARALPUBLICIST has heard some intriguing early teasers about ITV plans to mark the event.

The world’s long-running cleaning soap opera started on ninth December 1960 and virtually invented the style of continuous drama as we all know it at present. Producer Iain MacLeod acknowledges the load of expectation on delivering a suitably huge celebration for the loyal viewers, and whereas he received’t be drawn on the specifics he does drop some juicy hints…

Coronation Road 2020 preview: 10 spoilers for the 12 months forward

Coronation Road teases Sarah and Adam marriage ceremony drama – will Gary spoil their huge day?

Coronation Road producer reveals rival cleaning soap characters he’d wish to steal

“What can I tell you about the 60th anniversary? Not a lot at this point for reasons of secrecy, so forgive me for being cryptic!” he laughed as he mentioned the massive tales forward in 2020. “We’ve thought lengthy and arduous about what we would like from this astonishing landmark, and the expectation from the viewers now could be that there’s a spectacle hooked up to it, however with character-driven stuff inside that.

“Right now we have some novel, fairly left-field ideas with elements of genre-bending that we are currently exploring. It’s exciting.”

The bar was set excessive with the 50th birthday again in 2010, when a tram careered off the viaduct and crashed into the road, inflicting demise, destruction and satisfying chaos befitting the golden anniversary. A stay episode was additionally proven on the day itself, considered one of three this century along with the 40th anniversary in 2000 and one other in recognition of ITV’s 60 years on air in 2015.

Fairly what the promised ‘genre-bending’ will quantity to is anybody’s guess, particularly contemplating the present fad for all of the soaps to experiment with the foundations of the format – see EastEnders’ New 12 months’s Day flashback, Hollyoaks’ New 12 months’s Eve flash ahead to the long run and Emmerdale’s upcoming week telling the identical story from 5 totally different views.

From what MacLeod says, can we assume there will likely be a stunt alongside the traces of the tram incident? Or one thing alongside the traces of Carla Connor’s groundbreaking perspective episode from 2019 that adopted her psychological breakdown as she hallucinated Rana Habeeb had come again from the useless?

Earlier than the massive six-oh in December, Corrie notches up 10,000 episodes subsequent month which, in fact, MacLeod assures us won’t go unnoticed.

“Initially of this 12 months now we have our 10,000th episode which we’re additionally desiring to mark in a manner that’s Corrie to the core, with a laconic, comedic and character-driven vibe.”

Does that imply no tram crash then?