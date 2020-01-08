Coronation Street teases Sarah and Adam wedding drama – will Gary ruin their big day?

There’s a lot discuss of frocks and favours in Coronation Avenue presently as Sarah Platt (Tina O’Brien) and Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) excitedly plan a spring 2020 marriage ceremony, the historic first marital union between two of Weatherfield’s mightiest clans.

That’s if it goes forward, in fact, because the spectre of Sarah’s unhealthy boy ex Gary Windass (Mikey North) looms over the couple’s large day, as Corrie producer Iain MacLeod teases the homicidal handyman’s crimes might meet up with him across the time his outdated flame ties the knot together with his arch enemy.

“There is a big, explosive story for Gary around the time we traditionally do our stripped week in May during Britain’s Got Talent live shows,” the present boss informed HEARALPUBLICIST in our unique 2020 preview . “It’s precipitated by Adam secretly conspiring towards him which threatens to steer the authorities to Rick Neelan’s ultimate resting place, who Gary killed and buried within the woods final 12 months.

“We’ve resisted the urge to dig up Rick’s body so far as it feels like everyone is anticipating it, so we’re playing with the audience’s expectations around that.”

In the meantime, Adam is delighting in rubbing his rival’s face within the reality he’s bought his woman. The couple are following via on the lawyer’s spontaneous proposal through the Christmas Day armed siege, which claimed the lifetime of Robert Preston and put Sarah’s sister-in-law Shona Platt in a probably everlasting coma, however the grim reaper follows Gary round so we’re anxious this marriage ceremony might finish in catastrophe purely by his historical past with the bride.

Gary’s not making any mates in the meanwhile, and went from hero to horror after saving Sarah’s son Harry’s life within the siege – arguably utilizing him as a human defend from gunman Derek was not utterly altruistic – to out of the blue upping the hire on Underworld and placing his ex’s fully livelihood in danger. Regardless of his rising standing as essentially the most hated man on the cobbles, there’s nonetheless a small likelihood Sarah might succumb to temptation and find yourself again in her former lover’s arms…

“I think Sarah’s much better off with Adam but maybe she still has a little for Gary,” O’Brien has noticed. “He knows a lot about her and was there for her when she was going through a difficult time. I do love watching Mikey and Adam fight over me though, I’m a lucky girl!”