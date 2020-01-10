Coronation Street to revisit Carla mental health story with shock blast from the past

Carla Connor’s breakdown following the manufacturing unit roof collapse of 2019 thrust Coronation Road fan favorite Alison King into the highlight, with a groundbreaking episode advised fully from her standpoint as she misplaced her grip on actuality. It’s truthful to say issues have been pretty quiet for the ex-Underworld boss since then – however that’s all about to alter.

Discussing the cleaning soap’s thrilling yr forward, producer Iain MacLeod advised HEARALPUBLICIST that Carla will quickly be on the centre of a storyline that revisits her psychological well being plot and sheds new gentle on what occurred when she went lacking from the road and was finally present in a dingy squat with no recollection of the place she’d been.

Coronation Road 2020 preview: 10 spoilers for the yr forward

“In April we discover something about her ‘lost weekend’, where she went missing during her breakdown, that we haven’t known previously,” reveals the present boss. “This provides a real bump in the road for her and boyfriend Peter Barlow – ultimately he forgives her and they will survive, but it plants a seed of friction between them.”

After a decade of a tumultuous on-and-off, often harmful, romance, troubled souls Carla and Peter are in a very good place for as soon as, and their legion of followers can be happy to listen to MacLeod intends to maintain it that method – for now, at the least.

“They are our Taylor and Burton,” he smiles. “Will they be collectively in 10 years’ time? Who is aware of? However I don’t see them splitting up within the foreseeable future. What they’re about to face is attention-grabbing because it occurred throughout a time when Carla wasn’t in possession of her psychological well being.

“Following Carla’s mental health story I’ve got an appetite to see her back in the saddle. We needed to have a period where she looked after self, rather than run a business like the ball-breaking go-getter we know she can be. Now I’d like to see her regain her status as Queen of the cobbles.”