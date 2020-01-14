Coronation Street’s Bethany Platt faces dilemma ahead of exit from cobbles

Coronation Road has been a tough place to dwell for younger Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) of late.

She has been feeling fairly uninspired and her must get out and discover the world is nearly turning into an excessive amount of to deal with.

She doesn’t have something conserving her tied to the cobbles both, along with her love life struggling to take off.

We all know actress Lucy will probably be parting methods with the ITV cleaning soap quickly, however the particulars of her exit have been saved a closely-guarded secret.

Bethany Platt will get some unhealthy information from Ray on Coronation Road (©ITV)

Nevertheless, a dialog within the coming weeks with love curiosity Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) leaves beloved Bethany with an enormous choice to make.

On the Bistro, Bethany misses out on the supervisor’s promotion, which works to Alya Nazir, and feels as flat as a pancake when she’s given Head Waitress as a comfort.

She later finds out that her boss Ray is a little bit of a creep and wonders whether or not the restaurant is the fitting place for her anyway.

Bethany decides to open up to Daniel, who shockingly means that packing her luggage and heading to an even bigger metropolis may very well be the most effective transfer for her.

Coronation Road 2020 preview: 10 spoilers for the yr forward

We’re all nicely conscious she has had itchy ft for a while, however may Daniel be the one to make her see sense?

Lucy has beforehand hinted pleased exit with a fruitful future is simply how she desires to see her character depart – so, not in a coffin a la Robert Preston.

She informed HEARALPUBLICIST on the 2019 British Cleaning soap Awards: “She’d leave in a really nice way. She’d go to Italy, smiling and happy. With no bad things happening!”

We all know Bethany is scheduled to depart this yr, however will she heading in direction of a lush life in Italy so quickly in to 2020?

Go to our devoted Coronation Road web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers