Coronation Street’s Daniel makes life-threatening mistake with devastating consequences for Maria

Coronation Road is about to air a devastating improvement for Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon).

Within the coming weeks, she’s going to undergo a miscarriage – and it’s presumably all the way down to Daniel Osbourne’s (Rob Mallard) parenting.

Weatherfield has been a troublesome place to reside for Daniel lately, following the lack of his spouse, Sinead (Katie McGlynn), final yr.

Consequently, he’s been mentioning child Bertie by himself, and definitely, it’s been troublesome.

Whereas battling his grief, Daniel discovered it too distressing to see Bertie cry whereas getting his first MMR vaccination, so determined to not give him the second.

Coronation Road spoilers: Fiz assaults Jade and all of the explosive motion from subsequent week

Katie McGlynn provides Daniel her blessing to maneuver on: “Give him a break!”

Coronation Road boss hints Geoff is heading for comeuppance quickly: “I hope it gives people courage”

Nonetheless, that was doubtlessly the worst factor he may have achieved as Bertie contracts measles and is taken to hospital, critically sick.

However because the week on Coronation Road goes on, it appears there’s extra tragedy in retailer – this time for Maria.

She comes down with flu-like signs and ultimately suffers a miscarriage.

Naturally, she is totally devastated to lose the infant she was anticipating with Gary Windass (Mikey North), however it turns into anger when she realises it’s as a result of she got here into contact with Bertie.

Talking concerning the scenes, Samia stated: “She’s very upset with Daniel that he didn’t get Bertie’s jabs done but equally she’s frustrated with her own mum because she finds out that she wasn’t vaccinated as a child so this could have been prevented.”

Rob added: “When the consultant confirms Bertie has the measles, Daniel immediately feels guilt and then fear. It doesn’t occur to him that it has gone beyond Bertie to begin with. He doesn’t realise the wider implications at all.”

Coronation Road has labored with NHS medical professionals to make sure the story’s accuracy.

Go to our devoted Coronation Road web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers