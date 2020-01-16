Coronation Street’s Geoff and Yasmeen abuse plot might just be its most important ever

As a fan of Coronation Avenue, I used to be left fully horrified on Wednesday night time once I noticed the most recent developments within the Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) and Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) coercive management storyline – and in response to Twitter, my fellow viewers felt the identical.

The ITV cleaning soap has been exploring this type of abuse for the previous couple of months, displaying Geoff slowly however certainly revealing the telltale indicators that he’s a controlling abuser. For these unaware of coercive management, Girls’s Assist defines it as being acts that “humiliate, intimidate, punish, frighten or harm” victims till they change into depending on the abuser.

Creepy Geoff has been working because the center of final yr to step by step take over Yasmeen’s life, however he’s now hit a ugly milestone.

Earlier within the week on Coronation Avenue, he tried to persuade his lover he has a mud allergy, and on account of different well being issues, wants her to do the entire cleansing for him. And this isn’t only a fast as soon as over with the hoover, it’s a full-blown spring clear day-after-day.

Nonetheless, Yasmeen additionally likes to spend her time having a wine and a catch-up with Cathy Matthews (Melanie Hill), that means Geoff needed to give you a distinct segment manner of retaining her indoors – he took her financial institution playing cards off her, that means her social life is at his mercy.

What hit me, and I’m positive many others too, is how menacing the entire plot has change into unexpectedly. It takes a giant second like that to understand simply how far Geoff has gone.

Not solely has the performing been fantastically nuanced, however the manufacturing behind the story has had an actual likelihood to breathe. Soaps mimic actual life, taking every day because it comes, and viewers have spent months in Yasmeen and Geoff’s residence, watching the abuse slowly however certainly develop in severity, making the entire thing extra plausible – and ten occasions extra harrowing.

King’s character has change into a shell of her former self, however that’s not likely one thing you realise till you look again at Yasmeen earlier than the abuse began. She was enjoyable, bubbly, and the lifetime of any celebration. Now, she daren’t disobey Geoff for concern she is going to hurt his well being – or worse, disappoint him.

What’s extra, producer Iain MacLeod solely advised HEARALPUBLICIST the choice behind Yasmeen being the one to be worn down so slowly was a aware alternative from the off.

“Our intention in telling the story was to show the corrosive effects of coercive control, which is a subtle but serious form of domestic abuse,” MacLeod defined. “Yasmeen is a powerful lady and it was vital that we confirmed somebody like her being step by step worn down over time, so individuals at residence may see the early warning indicators of this sort of poisonous behaviour.

“We also wanted to counteract the false idea that only a certain type of person could find themselves in this situation, or that there is a stereotypical ‘victim’. Coercive control is bespoke to the individual, with the abuser knowing exactly which buttons to push and just how hard to push them to create an ambiguity in the victim’s mind. In this way, the person being controlled often doesn’t register what’s happening to them, even starting to lose confidence in their own interpretation of events: ‘He can’t have meant to hurt me, because he loves me. I must be reading this wrong.’”

As for Yasmeen’s future, can she ever shake off Geoff’s chains? Sure, says MacLeod, however don’t count on it to be resolved in a flash.

“This pattern of behaviour often continues until it’s too late and they have been psychologically imprisoned by the very person who professes to love them. The imprisonment is sometimes more literal, with the abuser controlling their partner’s access to money, when they leave the house and who they see – even what and when they eat. We will be exploring all these aspects of this complex and important social issue in coming episodes, as Geoff’s strangle-hold on Yasmeen tightens.”

Coronation Avenue boss Iain MacLeod

“I know the story is an uncomfortable watch,” admitted MacLeod, “but I think that’s because it makes us all examine our own behaviour in a really healthy way. Controlling behaviour is a spectrum and I really hope that, at the less insidious end, the storyline will have a positive effect on viewers’ attitudes to their loved-ones. And at the more serious end, where Geoff is headed, I hope it will give people at home who are in abusive relationships the courage and insight to get out before it’s too late. On the evidence of the letters I have already been receiving, I truly believe this will be the case.”

However, Coronation Avenue followers have been begging the cleaning soap to place an finish to this horror – and whereas I agree I don’t need to see Yasmeen put by any extra torture, it feels proper to offer the storyline the correct send-off – and closure – it deserves.

Bartholomew and King have given excellent performances of their roles, by no means as soon as overselling the facility play between them. Geoff’s disturbing must have his actions hidden is nearly as creepy as the truth that he’s doing it within the first place and Yasmeen’s sincere want to simply be a great accomplice has been abused simply as a lot as she has.

Though it’s getting more and more tough to take a seat by, this slow-burn storyline is vastly efficient for it. As MacLeod factors out, it permits us to be totally reflective of our personal behaviour and extra importantly, lets us see the actual influence it could possibly have – and that may solely be a great factor for society. Properly performed Corrie for taking an enormous, however vital, danger.

With the web closing in on Geoff (come on Cathy!), hopefully he received’t have the possibility to break Yasmeen’s life fully – and we will all relish seeing him get his comeuppance.

For data and help, go to womensaid.org.uk or cellphone them on their helpline: 0808 2000 247