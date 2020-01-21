Coronation Street’s Geoff takes distressing action to make Yasmeen look like an alcoholic

We’ve been horrified by the continued Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) and Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) abuse storyline however within the coming weeks, the whole lot goes to get 10 occasions worse.

Geoff has been insisting Yasmeen has a consuming downside for the previous couple of weeks, utilizing it as a method to cover the manipulation behind the scenes.

In a bid to maintain her on the straight and slender, he has been making an attempt desperately to maintain her indoors, however she retains desirous to exit with Cathy Matthews.

Nonetheless, Cathy has turn out to be a little bit of an issue for Geoff after she found he was shouting at Yasmeen beforehand on Coronation Road.

Brian Packham tries to get entangled within the matter, however Geoff merely states he’s involved for Yasmeen and her supposed “drinking problem”.

Though Alya Nazir tries to consolation her grandmother about her ranges of consuming, Yasmeen agrees to go to an alcoholics assist group.

Yasmeen tells Geoff the group helped her to understand she doesn’t even have an issue however the manipulative man doesn’t maintain again. He insists she downs a bottle of wine after which later makes use of this proof as proof her alcoholism has gone too far.

Will Yasmeen lastly realise what’s occurring or has Geoff’s management gone too deep?

