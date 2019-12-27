Coronation Street’s Jack P Shepherd says Shona “may never wake up again” after shooting

Coronation Road‘s David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) is pushed to the emotional brink after his spouse Shona (Julia Goulding) dramatically falls right into a coma, following the sensational Christmas Day capturing.

Whereas Shona was doing a treasure hunt within the Winter Wonderland on 25th December, she got here beneath fireplace from Derek Milligan (Craige Els). Although she survived the preliminary bullet wound, Shona begins bleeding internally after present process surgical procedure, and slips right into a coma from which she might by no means get up.

Shepherd says his character is “told it’s not likely she’ll make a full recovery, they don’t even know when or if she’ll wake up and if she does, she’ll probably be in a very bad way.”

However though everyone seems to be telling him to organize for the worst, David is unable to surrender hope. “He’s just married her and he reminds everyone that was for better or for worse, in sickness and in health, and he’ll stick by that no matter what. She’s his wife and if she never wakes up again he’ll still be by her side.”

On the identical time, David has different urgent issues to cope with, as he’s summoned as a witness in Josh Tucker’s (Ryan Clayton) trial, during which he’s accused of raping two different males.

David is eager to see his rapist delivered to justice, however is reluctant to go away Shona’s facet. Ultimately, he agrees to testify, after Gail and Nick handle to persuade him that it’s what Shona would need.

The trial doesn’t go so easily, nevertheless, and David finally ends up lashing out and shouting within the courtroom.

David has proven his darker facet loads of occasions previously, and, in line with Shepherd, there could also be extra to come back from the character, who’s going to have a tough time processing his grief: “He’s been through so much, there’s a lot of anger and frustration, then there are moments when he does lose it and breakdown.”

“You’ll see in the New Year,” the actor mentioned. “David on the edge is capable of anything, I’m really looking forward to it and I get to do my own stunts!”