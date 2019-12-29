Coronation Street’s Jennie McAlpine reveals how the real John Stape reacted to Jade being his secret daughter

The spectre of Coronation Avenue serial killer John Stape haunts the cobbles within the type of his unstable secret daughter Jade Rowan (Lottie Henshall), who has hidden her true id as she avenges her useless dad by destroying his ex-wife Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine).

November’s reveal of nasty nanny Jade’s true id sparked a wave of nostalgia for the character, together with from the person himself, as McAlpine revealed to HEARALPUBLICIST.

“The night we found out who Jade really was, John Stape was trending!” she laughs. “I took a display seize of that and despatched it to Graeme Hawley who performed him – he replied with: ‘Still got it!’, he was fairly happy about that.

“All people flipping beloved John Stape, didn’t they? It was nice how type of daft it was with Fiz not noticing all these useless our bodies, so the very fact he’s again on this guise is good.

“We don’t know at this stage how much Jade knows about her dad, or whether she ever knew him, but the traits she has of his are uncanny. You can see she is her father’s daughter, doing bad things for what she thinks are the right reasons.”

Duplicitous Jade has received her toes properly and actually beneath the desk to border Fiz and accomplice Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) as unfit mother and father so she will take half-sister Hope away.

On Wednesday eightthJanuary Jade’s masterplan comes collectively when her machinations result in social providers getting concerned and placing Hope and Ty’s daughter Ruby into foster care.

“Fiz is not suspicious at all, she and Tyrone were so happy when Jade first arrived and was this magic Mary Poppins creature who sorted everything,” continues McAlpine. “They really started to believe they were bad parents. The only person onto the truth so far is Evelyn…”

Nerdy good man Stape was one of the unlikely a number of murderers in cleaning soap historical past, stumbling right into a killing spree by a collection of unlucky misunderstandings and all as a result of he needed to get his educating job again, having been fired for romancing pupil Rose Webster.

He was killed off eight years in the past however Jade is constant his legacy. Does that imply she too will find yourself by accident bumping individuals off earlier than lengthy?

