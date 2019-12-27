Coronation Street’s Kym Marsh was a Brosette, now she’s playing Luke Goss’s wife

Departing Coronation Road actress Kym Marsh has barely had time to catch her breath since capturing her ultimate scenes as Michelle Connor, and is already engaged on a movie with an all-star forged together with one in all her childhood crushes – Bros drummer Luke Goss.

Marsh performs the spouse of Goss’s character in The Loss Adjuster, an unbiased British movie at present capturing that’s deliberate for a 2020 launch. Sharing display screen time with the 1980s pop icon was one thing of a dream come true, and left one explicit former Corrie colleague jealous…

“Samia Longchambon is furious!” Marsh laughed as she spoke to HEARALPUBLICIST. “Once I bought the half we had been each speaking bout being Brosettes and carrying Grolsch bottle tops on our footwear. Luke stated he needed to satisfy me and look into my eyes earlier than we began filming, I believed ‘I wanted to do that when I was 15!’

“The film is a black comedy, but with a really sad and truthful story going on as well. It’s a really good script. Luke is the lead, I play his wife, Joan Collins is in it but I don’t get to work with her which is a shame. We also have Martin Kemp, and I did a scene with Cathy Tyson the other day which was just fantastic!”

Additionally among the many forged is fellow ex-soap star Lorna Fitzgerald, who’s character Abi Branning was killed off in 2017. “We’ll be taking the film to the Cannes festival in the spring for a Christmas 2020 release date.”

Put up-Weatherfield, Marsh has additionally been treading the boards within the stage manufacturing of much-loved Christmas film Elf all through December, co-starring her very personal daughter Polly. “It was nice enjoyable, and we solely did weekend exhibits which was a dream.

“Clearly I bought to spend extra time with Polly over the entire month which was sensible. She performed the kid who sits on Santa’s knee and says: ‘You’re not the actual Santa, you scent like beef and cheese!’

It was an enormous enviornment manufacturing, with aerial acrobats, snow and a Christmas tree that ran across the aisles. It was huge!”

Marsh’s ultimate scenes as Michelle Connor air on Friday 27th December, however the door is left open and the star describes her exit as a break. “This is definitely not the end of Michelle, the producer and I didn’t see this as me saying goodbye. I just wanted to go off and try other stuff for a while.”

