Coronation Street’s Yasmeen Nazir saved from Geoff Metcalfe’s abuse by unlikely ally?

For months, Coronation Road‘s Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) has been establishing a controlling rein over his lover Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) in a harrowing coercive abuse storyline.

For sure, it’s been a troubling time for beloved Yasmeen, who hasn’t labored out what her companion has been slowly attempting to attain and she or he has change into a shell of herself.

Nonetheless, there may very well be some mild on the finish of the tunnel as Geoff’s evil masks slips this week in entrance of an surprising Corrie resident.

Geoff insists he has a mud allergy and wishes Yasmeen to scrub their shared residence in accordance with his rota – which is principally designed to maintain her indoors. Devoted Yasmeen heads out to top off on her cleansing merchandise the place she runs right into a suspicious Cathy Matthews (Melanie Hill), who later quizzes her over a glass of wine about her new-found obsession.

The pair naturally get a bit tipsy in one another’s firm, however Yasmeen quickly sobers up when Geoff arrives again at their home and leaves her on the sting.

Cathy says she’s going to go away however unintentionally forgets her bag, and when she re-enters the home, finds Geoff hurling abuse at Yasmeen.

She’s clearly troubled by what she’s seen, however will Cathy take motion?

Based on actor, Ian Bartholomew who performs the villain, this pivotal week might really mark the start of the tip of his reign of terror as he begins to panic about dropping every part.

The actor spilled: “The very last thing he desires is Cathy questioning his behaviour, he desires everybody to assume nicely of him so he places the blame on her. It’s self preservation and it goes again to the truth that he can’t not be appreciated or cherished and if phrase obtained out that there’s something not fairly proper occurring and there’s something unsuitable with their relationship then it displays badly on him.

“He can’t countenance that, he has to be the hero, as far as he is concerned he is saving her from herself and he believes his version of the truth, he has to, otherwise the whole edifice crumbles and all those lies and hat deceit comes out and he has failed.”

With Cathy now suspicious, will Geoff proceed to make foolish errors and ultimately reveal the monster he actually is?