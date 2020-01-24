Coronavirus: China To Close Section Of Great Wall, Other Tourist Sites

Hen’s Nest stadium to be closed on Friday to stop and management the unfold of the virus (File)

Beijing:

China introduced Friday it can shut a piece of the Nice Wall and different well-known Beijing landmarks to manage the unfold of a lethal virus that has contaminated a whole lot of individuals throughout the nation.

The Ming Tombs and Yinshan Pagoda may even be closed from Saturday, the authority that oversees the websites stated, whereas the Hen’s Nest stadium closed Friday, so as to “prevent and control” the unfold of the virus.