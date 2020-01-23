Coronavirus fears in Scotland as two Chinese patients rushed to hospital

By Stephen Matthews Well being Editor For Mailonline

Coronavirus might have reached the UK as two Chinese language travellers have been taken to hospital in Scotland with flu-like signs.

The unidentified sufferers are regarded as from Wuhan, the town on the coronary heart of the outbreak which has killed 17 individuals and probably contaminated hundreds.

Exams have up to now did not rule out coronavirus. The sufferers – who’re in isolation – are being handled at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth College Hospital.

The Every day Document experiences the sufferers flew in to London final week, earlier than making their approach to Scotland. It’s not sure if they’re associated.

It comes as stress grows on ministers to do extra to guard the general public, as fears develop the never-before-seen virus will attain British soil.

Well being Secretary Matt Hancock sought to reassure the general public immediately as he addressed MPs concerning the killer outbreak.

Passengers from Wuhan – the Chinese language metropolis on the coronary heart of the outbreak – final night time claimed to have had a simple arrival by Heathrow.

Well being officers claimed flights arriving from the town dwelling to 11million individuals can be topic to ‘enhanced monitoring’ – however one passenger stated they had been informed to ring the NHS 111 if we begin feeling unwell and ‘that is it’.

Three Chinese language cities have been positioned in quarantine in a determined try and attempt to comprise the SARS-like virus, which might trigger pneumonia and organ failure. And the capital Beijing immediately introduced main Chinese language New Yr occasions have been cancelled.

Singapore immediately introduced its first confirmed case of the coronavirus, which means it has now unfold to eight nations, together with the US. Chinese language officers have warned the an infection will mutate and develop into deadlier.

