Coronavirus fears shuts two UK police stations

By Alexander Robertson For Mailonline

Revealed: 06:27 EST, 23 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:46 EST, 23 January 2020

Two police stations in Bristol had been shut down final night time amid fears Chinese language detainee was carrying the lethal Coronavirus which has killed 25 folks.

Stations in Patchway and Trinity Street had been positioned below quarantine on the steerage of the NHS after the detainee was stated to show ‘flu-like’ signs.

Officers had considerations the detainee could have had contact with individuals who had travelled from the Chinese language Wuhan space – the place the coronavirus first originated.

An investigation by Public Well being England revealed the person had not contracted the lethal illness and each stations had been declared secure by midnight.

One member of the general public was compelled to remain on the Trinity Street station throughout the quarantine however was cheered up by officers who purchased them a takeaway pizza.

Stations in Patchway and Trinity Street, Bristol (pictured) had been positioned below quarantine on the steerage of the NHS after the detainee was stated to show ‘flu-like’ signs

The person, who was attributable to give a witness assertion, stated: ‘After I gave the assertion and I went to the bathroom. After I got here out I used to be informed “we have some bad news”.

‘They informed me to remain after a Chinese language nationwide had been arrested at Patchway and the officers had come to Trinity. The stations had been below quarantine.’

He added: ‘I used to be properly taken care of; the officers even managed to get a Dominos ordered.’

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman stated: ‘Employees on the custody unit at Patchway Police Centre turned conscious of a detainee displaying flu-like signs.

‘There have been preliminary considerations that the detainee, a Chinese language nationwide, could have had contact with individuals who had not too long ago travelled from the Wuhan space of China.

‘Following precautionary recommendation from the NHS and well being practitioners, Patchway Police Centre was quickly closed together with Trinity Street Police Station in Bristol, the place officers concerned within the arrest had travelled to.

‘In addition to the officers and members of police employees, there was one member of the general public at Trinity Street Police Station, who was requested to stay within the constructing as a precaution whereas we sought additional recommendation.

‘Following skilled recommendation from Public Well being England, it was established this was not a case of the much-publicised novel coronavirus and each stations had been totally re-opened at simply after midnight.

‘The detainee has been given the suitable medical consideration and stays in custody at the moment.’

He added: ‘We would prefer to guarantee our communities there isn’t a danger to the general public.’

Danger of the virus within the UK has not too long ago been upgraded from ‘very low’ to ‘low’ by Public Well being England.

The unknown virus causes cold-like signs together with a runny nostril, headache, cough, sore throat and a fever. Thus far, in Wuhan, the virus has killed 17 folks.