Coronavirus In LA? LAX-Bound Traveler Rushed To Hospital After Suffering Alarming Symptoms Amid Quarantine!

Masks on, El Lay!

A traveler who arrived at Los Angeles Worldwide Airport was rushed to a hospital for an analysis early Thursday amid concern over an outbreak of the lethal coronavirus.

In response to reviews, the unidentified passenger (not pictured above) arrived on the airport on an American Airways flight from Mexico Metropolis shortly earlier than 6:40 p.m. Wednesday. The traveler was screened by officers from the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention on the airport after the airplane landed. Per their suggestion, an ambulance was known as to convey the affected person to a hospital.

Whereas it’s unclear what particular signs the individual was experiencing, American Airways confirmed a passenger on one in all its flights obtained medical consideration on the airport, noting in a press release:

“The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority. We are in close contact with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health officials and will coordinate with them on any required health and safety-related measures.”

If the traveler had certainly contracted the pneumonia-like virus that’s presently inflicting mass panic in China, it will be the primary confirmed case of the illness in California. Public well being officers in LA County mentioned Wednesday it was “very possible” the area would see a minimum of one affected person because of the variety of folks touring between China and the El Lay space.

This wouldn’t be the primary confirmed case within the US, although: that will be the person in Washington state who contracted the virus after returning to the US from the area round Wuhan, China, the place the outbreak started.

As soon as again stateside, the person started to expertise pneumonia-like signs and informed his physician about his journey historical past. Take a look at outcomes for the virus got here again optimistic over the weekend.

As we reported, the virus has already killed a minimum of 17 folks in China and has contaminated over 600 others. Well being officers in China initially claimed most sufferers in Wuhan contracted the virus from stay animals in a seafood market, suggesting it didn’t unfold straight from individual to individual. Nonetheless, Chinese language authorities scientist Zhong Nanshan since revealed on state tv that the virus could be transmitted between people.

So, Chinese language officers are doing no matter it takes to forestall the unfold of the virus:

Airplane passengers on one of many final flights out of Wuhan get their temperature checked on arrival in Kunming as China tries to comprise lethal new viral sickness. https://t.co/xeVj1yhn1F pic.twitter.com/AxvbqRtKvr — ABC Information (@ABC) January 23, 2020

