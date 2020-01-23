January 23, 2020 | 9:54am

The Washington state man who was recognized with the lethal Wuhan coronavirus might have put over a dozen folks in danger for the sickness after arriving from China final week at a Seattle airport, officers mentioned.

The unidentified affected person, who’s in his 30s and lives alone in Snohomish County, was decided to have shut contact with 16 folks throughout his 5 days again within the US earlier than he obtained a prognosis Monday for the contagious virus, public well being officers mentioned Wednesday.

The group has been contacted and is being actively monitored, which includes the native well being division reaching out to them day by day to find out whether or not they’re experiencing any signs of the sickness, corresponding to higher respiratory points.

These vulnerable to the contagious sickness — which is transmitted between people — would have needed to be inside ft of the person, officers mentioned.

“You essentially have to be in contact with somebody, within 6 feet, and they have to have enough contact with you so that droplets are essentially coming on to you,” Dr. John Wiesman, the state’s well being officer, mentioned.

Well being officers have declined to launch the place the person traveled after returning to the US on Jan. 15. He arrived on an oblique flight from Wuhan, although the route hasn’t been publicly disclosed.

“If there is a location where we are concerned about potential transmission but Public Health cannot contact the individuals individually” then the division will announce that location, mentioned Dr. Chris Spitters, who’s the interim well being officer for the Snohomish Well being District.

The contaminated affected person, who lives alone, started experiencing signs of the virus and contacted his well being supplier on Sunday. He was recognized the next day and positioned in quarantine at Windfall Regional Medical Heart in Everett.

The case marked the primary to be reported within the US. 4 different international locations have reported the virus, together with China, Japan, Thailand and South Korea.

The mysterious sickness — which emerged final month within the Chinese language metropolis of Wuhan — has killed 17 folks and sickened greater than 600.

With Submit wires