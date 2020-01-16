Corpse in body bag left lying in middle of busy junction after falling out back of hearse

By Raven Saunt For Mailonline

A corpse in a physique bag was left mendacity in the midst of a busy junction after falling out the again of a hearse.

The footage was recorded in San Antonio de Padua in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Within the video, the black physique bag will be seen on the carriageway at a cross-section of street as dozens of automobiles try and edge previous it.

One man within the background will be heard laughing as he says: ‘The deceased fell.’

The driving force of the hearse then comes again into sight from the left-hand aspect of the display after realising that his cargo is lacking.

He reverses nearer towards it with the boot broad open in an try and retrieve it.

One of many males then will get out of the automobile and hurries towards the stretcher that the physique is rested on.

A police officer, who has been watching on, jogs out into the street assist him increase the stretcher off the bottom.

The corpse is rolled again towards the automotive earlier than a 3rd man joins to manoeuvre it again inside and the video ends shortly afterwards.

Residents have repeatedly complained in regards to the state of the street in that space however it’s unclear why the physique fell from the hearse, in accordance with native media stories.

The footage was shared on-line the place social media customers have been fast to remark.

One, Roxana Garay, commented: ‘It appears like a comedy film. I hope the poor household was not informed how their relative was handled.’

One other, Mary Medina, stated: ‘Thank God it was lifeless! What an absence of accountability.’

It’s unclear if the physique was being taken to a funeral and it has not been recognized in stories.