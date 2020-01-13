Cory Booker Drops Out Of 2020 Rat Race After Falling In Love With Small-Town Iowa Life

ALGONA, IA—Sitting within the diner the place he now eats breakfast each morning, Senator Cory Booker introduced Monday that he was dropping out of the 2020 rat race after falling in love with small-town Iowa life. “I’ve spent my whole life worrying about my career, chasing the next big position, but after spending all this time in Iowa, I’ve realized it’s community and family that count,” mentioned Booker, who revealed he’s taken a place on the native auto elements retailer, purchased a cute little ranch home, and began volunteering at a nursing residence. “The air is fresher, the people are nicer, and everyone knows your name. I’ve found peace here. I was working my ass off every day, and for what? To be president of the United States? To pass some immigration plan? That stuff doesn’t matter. I just want a quiet garden and people who love me.” Booker added that whereas girlfriend Rosario Dawson was serious about transferring in, she was extra interested by a spot with somewhat extra hustle and bustle like Fort Dodge.