January 13, 2020 | 11:28am | Up to date January 13, 2020 | 11:30am

Sen. Cory Booker introduced on Monday that he’s suspending his 2020 Democratic presidential marketing campaign.

“It’s with a full heart that I share this news — I’m suspending my campaign for president,” the New Jersey pol wrote on Twitter. “To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot — thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together.”

Booker, the previous mayor of Newark, launched his presidential marketing campaign final February, the primary day of Black Historical past Month.

Booker has been falling within the polls and has been lagging in fund-raising efforts in comparison with the opposite top-tier candidates.

Within the fourth quarter of final 12 months, Booker’s marketing campaign revealed that it raised $6.6 million.

However the quantity was far underneath the totals of different hopefuls.

And Booker didn’t qualify for the final Democratic debate in December and didn’t qualify for the one being held Tuesday in Des Moines, Iowa.