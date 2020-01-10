Cost of stamps going up in Canada

The price of mailing a letter in Canada will improve by two cents on Monday to 92 cents, in response to Blacklock’s Reporter.

The federal cupboard agreed to spice up the price of a present 90-cent stamp, saying the two-cent improve ought to have minimal influence.

“Increasing regulated rates is only one of several means employed by Canada Post to enhance its long-term financial sustainability,” cupboard wrote whereas amending Letter Mail Rules.

However this newest hike is the fourth stamp value improve in six years, and within the final two years alone, will increase in charges have raised $35 million.

Blacklock’s says during the last decade, the price of mailing a letter in Canada has risen 70% from 54 cents to 92 cents — in comparison with the equal of 77 cents within the U.S.

And Dan Kelly, CEO of the Canadian Federation of Impartial Enterprise, says the hikes will damage these he represents.

“Businesses won’t walk away from Canada Post, they’ll run away from it,” Kelly advised Blacklock’s.

“Many Canadians may not use the post office but it is still a significant service for many small businesses.”

Additionally growing are letters to the U.S. ($1.27 to $1.30), abroad mail ($2.65 to $2.71) and registered mail inside Canada ($9.50 to $9.75).