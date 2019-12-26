December 26, 2019 | 12:10pm

The British dad who drowned alongside two of his youngsters on the Costa del Sol in Spain has been recognized as a religious Christian pastor, based on stories.

Gabriel Diya, 52, and his son Reward-Emmanuel Diya, 16, had been named because the relations who died making an attempt to avoid wasting 9-year-old Consolation Diya after she grew to become trapped within the pool on Christmas Eve, based on The Telegraph.

The household relies in London however the teenage boy was touring on a US passport, the paper mentioned.

Dad Diya is initially from Ile-Ife, Nigeria however is now a pastor at Open Heavens in southeast London, a part of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, a Nigeria-based community of spiritual teams.

The group provided “prayers” because it confirmed the information with “heavy hearts” in a Fb tribute. It added that Diya’s spouse, Olubunmi — who witnesses mentioned desperately prayed as CPR was administered to her husband and youngsters — can be an assistant pastor.

Diya and his teenage son are believed to have died after making an attempt to avoid wasting Consolation when she grew to become trapped underwater on the Membership La Costa World in Las Lagunas de Mijas close to Málaga.

Police later discovered her swimming cap contained in the pool’s pump system – suggesting the three relations could have been sucked to their deaths, based on stories.

The pool the place the three victims had been discovered REUTERS

Submit-mortem exams dominated out poisoning within the water, and one other member of the family — a 12-year-old lady — confirmed no signs of being harmed by chemical compounds regardless of additionally being within the pool, The Telegraph reported.

The three deaths had been formally dominated drownings, the paper mentioned.

“We are carrying out multiple lines of inquiry, including looking at the swimming pool pumps,” a supply on the Civil Guard instructed The Instances of London.

“At this point everything indicates the deaths were accidental,” the supply mentioned, calling it a ” really horrible factor.”

Regardless of the continuing thriller, the Guardia Civil gave “formal permission to reopen the pool,” the resort mentioned in an announcement on Fb.

“They found no concerns relating to the pool or procedures in place, which leaves us to believe this was a tragic accident which has left everyone surrounding the incident in shock,” the resort mentioned.

“Naturally our primary concern remains the care and support of the remaining family members,” it added, requesting privateness for them “at this traumatic time.”

Counselors at the moment are comforting the widowed mother and her 12-year-old daughter — and family members have flown from the UK to be by their aspect, based on the stories.