Costa launches spring menu with its biggest ever vegan range

Costa has launched its new menu for 2020 together with the biggest-ever vegan vary and a pink scorching chocolate.

The menu, accessible throughout the UK, consists of three drinks made with coconut milk – in addition to a spread of paninis and sandwiches with vegan cheese and Quorn.

Included within the line-up is a Coconut Flat White, Coconut Vanilla Latte and Coconut Scorching Chocolate, whereas almond and soya and lactofree milk may also be accessible freed from cost for these avoiding dairy who need to eat from the common menu.

In the meantime, those that like to Instagram their snacks can be delighted by the brilliant pink Ruby Cocoa Scorching Chocolate, which comes topped with cream, and may be complemented with a flaky vegan croissant crammed with strawberry jam.

Followers are already going wild for Costa’s new Ruby Cocoa Scorching Chocolate, which is shiny pink and topped with cream

For these searching for a deal with that is a bit extra pleasant to a January well being kick, Costa has paired with each Bol and Deliciously Ella to launch dishes which might be gluten free and vegan.

This features a BOL Japanese Rainbow Salad with black rice, turtle beans, uncooked rainbow slaw, leafy greens and protein-rich edamame, in addition to a Deliciously Ella Berry Granola, a meal of raisins, nuts and seeds.

Catering for these participating in Veganuary, the excessive avenue espresso store can be now providing a Vegan Smoky Ham & Cheeze Toastie, a tackle Costa Espresso’s Basic Ham & Cheese Toastie with Quorn Smoky Ham and melted ‘Cheeze’.

There’s a new Significantly Caramel & Hazelnut Cake on the menu, consisting of a sponge cake topped with topped with a caramel and hazelnut frosting.

Eric Tavoukdjian, Business Advertising and marketing Director at Costa Espresso stated: ‘January has a popularity for being a uninteresting time of yr, however at Costa Espresso we imagine it’s as a chance to strive one thing new.

‘With dairy alternate options accessible freed from cost all through Veganuary, now’s the proper time to get pleasure from our Coconut trio drinks vary alongside the scrumptious NEW! Vegan Smokey Ham & Cheeze Toastie, and make it a meal deal for an awesome value.

‘Elsewhere we’ve our eye-catching Ruby Cocoa Scorching Chocolate touchdown in time for Valentine’s Day and wholesome new meals partnerships with Bol and Deliciously Ella.’