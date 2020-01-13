News

Could a new vaping and tobacco tax pay for free preschool in Colorado? Advocates want to ask voters in November.

January 14, 2020
Colorado voters may resolve this November whether or not to fund free preschool for Four-year-olds statewide by taxing tobacco and vaping merchandise.

On Friday, two residents took step one towards placing the query on November’s poll, submitting greater than a dozen attainable variations with the state’s Workplace of Legislative Council, which opinions potential initiatives earlier than sending them to the Secretary of State’s Workplace.

The cash from a brand new vaping and tobacco tax, which is bound to be vehemently opposed by the tobacco trade, would go a good distance towards serving to Gov. Jared Polis make good on his promise to supply free preschool to all Four-year-olds by the top of his first time period.

One model of the poll query would put $300 million extra a 12 months towards state-funded preschool. That’s far above the $27 million that Polis requested on this 12 months’s price range and that to date, lawmakers of each events have been reluctant to endorse.

Anna Jo Haynes, a longtime early childhood schooling advocate, and Jim Garcia, CEO of Denver’s Clínica Tepeyac and a board member of the advocacy group More healthy Colorado, filed the poll initiatives. Submitting so many variations — all with barely completely different taxing ranges and strategies — is a standard apply earlier than the choices are winnowed all the way down to a single query.

Chalkbeat Colorado is a nonprofit information group masking schooling points.

