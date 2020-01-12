Could Doctor Who’s Timeless Child arc reveal a dark secret about regeneration?

For over 50 years the idea of regeneration (although not known as such instantly) has been a central conceit of Physician Who, with the BBC sci-fi sequence capable of recurrently recast its lead position because of the in-universe clarification that the Physician can utterly change his or her physique when mortally wounded.

This has meant the sequence will get an everyday refresh and tender reboot with each casting change, and permits it to proceed past the boundaries of particular actors – however what if all that’s about to alter? What if the darkish reality lately hinted at in regards to the Physician’s species (the Time Lords, designation followers) really pertains to their most important skill?

In different phrases, what if Physician Who’s about to undo every little thing we learn about regeneration?

This concept has been circling round in our heads ever since Physician Who sequence 12’s second episode (Spyfall – Half Two), which reignited the thriller of the “Timeless Child” (a mysterious determine with some connection to the Physician beforehand teased in 2018) after Sacha Dhawan’s Grasp revealed that this unknown determine hid some rot on the coronary heart of Gallifreyan society.

“They lied to us – the founding fathers of Gallifrey,” the Grasp stated.

“Everything they told us was a lie. We’re not who we think, you or I, the whole existence of our species built on the lie of the Timeless Child.”

Afterwards, we wrote a couple of theories as to who or what the Timeless Youngster may very well be referring to, however one reader identified one thing we’d missed – what if the Timeless Youngster refers to some type of immortal being, given her identify? And if that’s the case, perhaps the darkish secret on the coronary heart of Gallifrey is that the Time Lords didn’t invent the idea of regeneration – they stole it from this being, imprisoning her and harvesting her innate skill to rejuvenate themselves and their species.

Simply give it some thought. Regeneration is without doubt one of the most widely-known, mainstream ideas in Physician Who. It’s not some arcane little bit of canon, or a nerdy Easter Egg – everybody is aware of that the Physician adjustments kind, even when they don’t watch the present. So what would make a much bigger influence than to in some way undermine this, and divulge to the Physician that she’s been unknowingly complicit in some atrocity all this time?

The Time Lords’ skill to regenerate has been an important a part of their success as a race, so it positively qualifies as one thing that sits at “the whole existence” of the species (because the Grasp places it). And it’s additionally one thing we nonetheless don’t know every little thing about. We all know that there’s a 13-regeneration restrict, and that the Time Lords may bestow a “new” regeneration cycle (as occurs in 2013’s The Time of the Physician) when this ran out, however not a lot about how regeneration started.

It’s been prompt and rumoured that it may have one thing to do with the “Rassilon Imprimatur” created to bond Time Lords to TARDISes and permit them to resist the pressures of time journey, or a organic course of Time Lord founder Rassilon created individually. Or perhaps (as stated in 2011’s A Good Man Goes to Battle) it’s one thing to do with publicity to the Time Vortex itself, nevertheless it’s by no means actually been defined explicitly or definitively how the flexibility was created. And based mostly on what the Grasp says, any clarification we’ve heard earlier than may simply be a lie anyway.

And what else in regards to the Time Lords could be well-known sufficient to a basic viewers (the those who head author Chris Chibnall has been vocal about attempting to succeed in) for a twist to be surprising? ‘Oh, it wasn’t Omega and Rassilon who had been the founding fathers in spite of everything?’ – most individuals wouldn’t even know what you had been speaking about!

And this type of concept has some historical past in basic sci-fi as properly. Legendary creator Ursula Ok. Le Guin wrote a brief story revealed in 1973 referred to as The Ones Who Stroll Away from Omelas which handled comparable themes, imagining a really utopian society that might solely operate on one proviso – the perpetual filth and distress one unlucky little one is pressured to endure. This type of harrowing ethical dilemma is classic Physician Who, and it’d be nice to see Jodie Whittaker grappling with the concept of her complicity on this scheme.

After all, it may very well be barely self-defeating to make Physician Who’s finest promoting level a merciless atrocity, however we’re positive some sci-fi nonsense may very well be invented to permit the Physician to nonetheless regenerate. And the concept may work virtually as properly if the story was tweaked barely anyway.

Peter Capaldi regenerates into Jodie Whittaker within the Physician Who 2017 Christmas particular trailer

Perhaps the Timeless Youngster will get her identify from some connection to time journey as a substitute, and it’s that skill that the Time Lords have harvested from her for his or her TARDISes. Both means the concept of the lofty Time Lords harbouring such a grubby little secret could be a tough cross for the Physician to bear – assuming, in fact that on some degree she doesn’t understand it already.

In spite of everything, the Grasp notes that the reality is “buried deep in all our memories and our identity,” and the Physician seems to have a imaginative and prescient of the Timeless Youngster in the direction of the top of his speech. Perhaps on some degree, she at all times knew, and that’s why she instinctively felt the necessity to run away from Gallifrey within the first place, stealing her TARDIS to flee some disgrace she couldn’t fairly really feel.

That’s what occurs in le Guin’s story, in spite of everything – therefore the title, referring to those that deserted the right society of Omelas as soon as they discovered its worth.

“The place they go towards is a place even less imaginable to most of us than the city of happiness,” the narrator says on the finish of the story.

“I cannot describe it at all. It is possible it does not exist. But they seem to know where they are going, the ones who walk away from Omelas.”

After all, it’s attainable that we’re utterly off-base right here, and the Timeless Youngster refers to some utterly separate twist of Who lore that can be revealed within the coming episodes of sequence 12, leaving regeneration and TARDISes each protected from scrutiny.

However for our half, we are able to’t assist however assume again to one thing else the Grasp stated within the sequence’ first episode, and the way a lot it applies to the followers watching at house in addition to the Physician.

“Everything that you think you know… is a lie.”

Physician Who continues on BBC One on Sundays