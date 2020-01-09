Could Doctor Who’s Timeless Child arc reveal a dark secret about regeneration?

For over 50 years the idea of regeneration (although not known as such instantly) has been a central conceit of Physician Who, with the BBC sci-fi collection in a position to often recast its lead position because of the in-universe rationalization that the Physician can utterly change his or her physique when mortally wounded.

This has meant the collection will get an everyday refresh and mushy reboot with each casting change, and permits it to proceed past the boundaries of particular actors – however what if all that’s about to alter? What if the darkish reality just lately hinted at concerning the Physician’s species (the Time Lords, designation followers) really pertains to their most important capability?

In different phrases, what if Physician Who’s about to undo all the things we learn about regeneration?

This concept has been circling round in our heads ever since Physician Who collection 12’s second episode (Spyfall – Half Two), which reignited the thriller of the “Timeless Child” (a mysterious determine with some connection to the Physician beforehand teased in 2018) after Sacha Dhawan’s Grasp revealed that this unknown determine hid some rot on the coronary heart of Gallifreyan society.

“They lied to us – the founding fathers of Gallifrey,” the Grasp mentioned.

“Everything they told us was a lie. We’re not who we think, you or I, the whole existence of our species built on the lie of the Timeless Child.”

Afterwards, we wrote a number of theories as to who or what the Timeless Little one could possibly be referring to, however one reader identified one thing we’d missed – what if the Timeless Little one refers to some kind of immortal being, given her title? And if that’s the case, possibly the darkish secret on the coronary heart of Gallifrey is that the Time Lords didn’t invent the idea of regeneration – they stole it from this being, imprisoning her and harvesting her innate capability to rejuvenate themselves and their species.

Simply give it some thought. Regeneration is likely one of the most widely-known, mainstream ideas in Physician Who. It’s not some arcane little bit of canon, or a nerdy Easter Egg – everybody is aware of that the Physician adjustments type, even when they don’t watch the present. So what would make a much bigger impression than to one way or the other undermine this, and disclose to the Physician that she’s been unknowingly complicit in some atrocity all this time?

The Time Lords’ capability to regenerate has been a vital a part of their success as a race, so it positively qualifies as one thing that sits at “the whole existence” of the species (because the Grasp places it). And it’s additionally one thing we nonetheless don’t know all the things about. We all know that there’s a 13-regeneration restrict, and that the Time Lords might bestow a “new” regeneration cycle (as occurs in 2013’s The Time of the Physician) when this ran out, however not a lot about how regeneration started.

It’s been advised and rumoured that it might have one thing to do with the “Rassilon Imprimatur” created to bond Time Lords to TARDISes and permit them to resist the pressures of time journey, or a organic course of Time Lord founder Rassilon created individually. Or possibly (as mentioned in 2011’s A Good Man Goes to Warfare) it’s one thing to do with publicity to the Time Vortex itself, however it’s by no means actually been defined explicitly or definitively how the power was created. And primarily based on what the Grasp says, any rationalization we’ve heard earlier than might simply be a lie anyway.

And what else concerning the Time Lords can be well-known sufficient to a common viewers (the people who head author Chris Chibnall has been vocal about making an attempt to achieve) for a twist to be surprising? ‘Oh, it wasn’t Omega and Rassilon who have been the founding fathers in any case?’ – most individuals wouldn’t even know what you have been speaking about!

And this kind of thought has some historical past in basic sci-fi as effectively. Legendary creator Ursula Okay. Le Guin wrote a brief story revealed in 1973 known as The Ones Who Stroll Away from Omelas which handled comparable themes, imagining a very utopian society that might solely perform on one proviso – the perpetual filth and distress one unlucky youngster is pressured to endure. This kind of harrowing ethical dilemma is classic Physician Who, and it’d be nice to see Jodie Whittaker grappling with the concept of her complicity on this scheme.

After all, it could possibly be barely self-defeating to make Physician Who’s finest promoting level a merciless atrocity, however we’re certain some sci-fi nonsense could possibly be invented to permit the Physician to nonetheless regenerate. And the concept might work nearly as effectively if the story was tweaked barely anyway.

Peter Capaldi regenerates into Jodie Whittaker within the Physician Who 2017 Christmas particular trailer

Perhaps the Timeless Little one will get her title from some connection to time journey as an alternative, and it’s that capability that the Time Lords have harvested from her for his or her TARDISes. Both means the concept of the lofty Time Lords harbouring such a grubby little secret can be a tough cross for the Physician to bear – assuming, after all that on some stage she doesn’t understand it already.

In any case, the Grasp notes that the reality is “buried deep in all our memories and our identity,” and the Physician seems to have a imaginative and prescient of the Timeless Little one in the direction of the top of his speech. Perhaps on some stage, she all the time knew, and that’s why she instinctively felt the necessity to run away from Gallifrey within the first place, stealing her TARDIS to flee some disgrace she couldn’t fairly really feel.

That’s what occurs in le Guin’s story, in any case – therefore the title, referring to those that deserted the proper society of Omelas as soon as they discovered its value.

“The place they go towards is a place even less imaginable to most of us than the city of happiness,” the narrator says on the finish of the story.

“I cannot describe it at all. It is possible it does not exist. But they seem to know where they are going, the ones who walk away from Omelas.”

After all, it’s attainable that we’re utterly off-base right here, and the Timeless Little one refers to some utterly separate twist of Who lore that shall be revealed within the coming episodes of collection 12, leaving regeneration and TARDISes each secure from scrutiny.

However for our half, we will’t assist however suppose again to one thing else the Grasp mentioned within the collection’ first episode, and the way a lot it applies to the followers watching at dwelling in addition to the Physician.

“Everything that you think you know… is a lie.”

Physician Who continues on BBC One on Sundays