Could it be Brad and Jen the sequel? A look of love, a soft embrace…

Twenty years, three divorces and 6 kids have handed since their lovely, black- and-white wedding ceremony . So when Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt embraced warmly on the Display Actors Guild Awards on Sunday evening, it was a really huge deal certainly.

They have been older, wiser, had been delivered greater than their fair proportion of public knocks through the years, however when their eyes locked it was as if time had stood nonetheless. We have been again to the nice previous days of Brad and Jen, Hollywood darlings and sweethearts. A love story with out an ending.

For the military of hopeless romantics on ‘Staff Jen’, this was the reunion which made their day, their week, their month and even their 12 months.

Reunion: The couple pictured collectively on the SAG awards for the primary time since their 2005 break up

‘Brad and Jen: This isn’t a drill!’ yelled one fan on Twitter. Actress Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney’s sister, wrote on Instagram: ‘We will likely be telling our grandkids about this. That is how necessary that is.’

Certainly, in latest weeks it has been confidently asserted that Brad and Jennifer have remarried on a seaside or plan to undertake a Mexican orphan.

Sadly, none of those is true. Nevertheless, hypothesis has grown ever shriller since Brad and Angelina Jolie break up in September 2016, and Aniston and actor Justin Theroux introduced the top of their marriage in February 2018.

And it could actually’t be denied that these supremely eligible A-listers at the moment are single, and are seeing one another — albeit solely socially.

Married bliss: A joyful Jennifer and Brad after tying the knot in 2000

Pitt, nonetheless some of the good-looking males in Hollywood, was among the many friends celebrating Jennifer’s 50th birthday on the Sundown Tower Resort in Los Angeles final February. Extra lately, he attended her annual Christmas celebration, and was one of many final to go away. On the Golden Globes earlier this month she was seen clapping quite adoringly throughout his acceptance speech. They frolicked at size at a non-public celebration afterwards.

And now, lastly, comes a reunion in public — full with hand-holding, delighted smiles and what appears to be a flirty eye-lock. Cue mayhem!

One well-placed supply says it was no accident: ‘The timing is completely proper and each of them are comfortable to prompt the concept that they could get again collectively because it’s an amazing poke within the eye for his or her exes.

‘However greater than that, you’ll be able to see from the look on his face that he’s in love together with her. He is all the time been a softie and a serial monogamist.’

Fancy seeing you: Jennifer seems thrilled to see Brad

One good friend says that ‘nothing may be dominated out’.

However one other reveals that Brad is — heartbreak! — at present relationship different girls. Nevertheless, if he and Aniston reconnect, it will be the twist to finish all twists within the blockbuster story of their romance.

And writing the script, it seems, is Jennifer Aniston herself.

For the story behind the Brad and Jen reunion is one among superlative forgiveness and graciousness on her aspect.

Devastated as she was after being publicly dumped 15 years in the past, she lately loaned him her workforce of stylists to see him by awards season.

She additionally provided to go to court docket as a personality witness for Brad when he was being ‘killed’ in his divorce from Angelina Jolie two years in the past.

Up shut: Brad’s loving gaze mirrors Jennifer’s delight

However again to Sunday evening in Los Angeles. On the best way to the SAG awards, Pitt, 56, was requested about his ex-wife and stated, with a relaxed smile: ‘I am going to run into Jen — she’s a great good friend, yeah.’

He delighted her when delivering a speech after being named Finest Supporting Actor for As soon as Upon A Time In Hollywood.

‘Let’s be trustworthy. It was a tough half. A man who will get excessive, takes his shirt off and would not get on along with his spouse. It was an enormous stretch.’

This quite daring swipe at former spouse Jolie introduced the home down, and made the primary Mrs Pitt beam from her seat within the auditorium.

Later within the night, whereas backstage, Brad paused in entrance of a monitor to observe Jennifer take to the stage to win Excellent Efficiency By A Feminine Actor for her position in The Morning Present. His response? A smile and: ‘Wow!’

Quickly afterwards, he had the possibility to congratulate her in individual, greedy her hand as she touched his lapel.

After the ceremony, they each attended the Netflix celebration.

The pair have been launched by their respective brokers in 1998 and married in a clifftop Malibu ceremony two years later. They employed a 40-member gospel choir and splurged £50,000 on fireworks. What, everybody thought, might presumably go improper?

Enter Angelina Jolie.

Brad met Angelina in 2004 once they co-starred within the crime thriller Mr & Mrs Smith. Shortly afterwards he and Jen introduced they have been splitting up, however insisted that it had nothing to do with Angelina.

However, Brad and Jolie grew to become a pair quickly afterwards, leaving Jen heartbroken.

Pitt embraces his ex-wife Jennifer whereas holding his award Sunday on the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles

She wept in entrance of interviewers and declared: ‘I am a human being having a human expertise in entrance of the entire world.’ Nonetheless, she was by much more well-liked in Hollywood than the twice-divorced Jolie, who arrived within the public eye trailing tales of drug abuse and sporting vials of blood.

The general public purchased ‘Staff Jen’ and ‘Staff Ange’ T-shirts, however there was no contest in Tinseltown.

Pitt and Jolie withdrew from Hollywood, shopping for a mansion in France and elevating six kids, three of whom are adopted.

Removed from being consumed by bitterness, Aniston appeared to look higher yearly (exercises, facials, fabulous hair). In 2015, she married actor Justin Theroux at their Bel Air residence.

After 9 years collectively, Brad and Angie lastly tied the knot in 2014, however separated simply two years later when it was sensationally alleged ‘drunk’ Brad had acquired bodily with eldest son Maddox throughout a confrontation aboard a non-public jet. Each the FBI and social providers investigated, and Brad was exonerated. But that was not the top of it.

Devotion: Jennifer watches adoringly as Brad makes his acceptance speech on the awards on Sunday

4 years of vicious combating — over all the pieces from cash to the kids — and their divorce has nonetheless not been finalised.

Brad, who admitted to having had issues with alcohol, is now sober and is being supported by a big group of associates. Crucially, these embrace some in Jennifer’s circle, notably actresses Laura Dern and Courteney Cox.

A supply stated: ‘Brad has all the time had entry to Jen’s inside circle, through Laura and Courteney. Even throughout these years once they weren’t talking, there was a kind of oblique contact; they might test in on one another.

‘The connection between them thawed significantly after her divorce from Justin. Brad has now stopped denying that the wedding was wrecked by Angelina Jolie.

‘In fact, he is aware of that Angelina will likely be made as mad as a snake by the photographs. Each of them can see that the story is that Jen has ‘received’ and that the general public will go loopy — and they’re each in a spot the place they’ll truly benefit from the consideration.

Transfixed: Brad seems on backstage as Jennifer accepts her award

‘The timing is nice as they’re each going by this awards season on the crest of a wave.’

They have been reported to have renewed contact by textual content in 2017 and to be on heat phrases by the top of the 12 months.

Now she has launched him to her stylists, Nina and Clare Hollworth. He’s underneath her wing once more and the business is welcoming him again after his considerably fallow Angelina interval.

‘He is an clever man, he is sober now, and he can chortle at himself,’ I am instructed.

In the meantime, Jennifer has by no means been extra in demand or, shimmering in an ivory classic Dior robe on Sunday, extra beautiful.

Professionally, she is on a excessive due to The Morning Present, a mission for Apple TV which she originated together with her good friend, Reese Witherspoon, and for which she is being paid £15.5 million a season.She instructed the New York Occasions: ‘I am coming into into what I really feel is among the most creatively fulfilling durations of my life. I have been doing this for 30 years and I really feel prefer it’s nearly to essentially bloom.’

Final 12 months she joined Instagram and instantly broke the document for getting one million followers within the shortest period of time.

She credit her girlfriends and her canines with making her comfortable, saying: ‘I’ve had extra enjoyable post-40 than I can bear in mind — from a piece viewpoint, a bodily viewpoint, a psychotherapeutic viewpoint.’

Doing it her method, with grace and good humour, she has proved that good women can end first in spite of everything.

However, crucially, will we see a re-run of Brad And Jen, The Love Story? By no means say by no means…