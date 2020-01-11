Could Michael Gove become CEO of Government?

By Harry Cole and Glen Owen for The Mail on Sunday

Boris Johnson’s plan to develop into a ‘chairman of the board’ Prime Minister – leaving to others the laborious graft of working his administration – clears the way in which for Michael Gove to develop into the Authorities’s efficient chief government.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster is being seen with suspicion by colleagues, who imagine that he’s ‘on manoeuvres’ to safe an expanded Whitehall fiefdom by means of the forthcoming reshuffle.

The formidable former management contender – who torpedoed Mr Johnson’s 2016 bid for the Tory crown – has ‘used his extensive involvement in the planning for a No-Deal Brexit to extend his tentacles throughout Whitehall’, in accordance with one supply.

Earlier than Mr Johnson gained his Brexit deal, Mr Gove chaired the day by day XO committee in Whitehall, which developed contingency plans for a No-Deal Brexit. It gave him the facility to present orders to any division which wanted to be prepared for the worst-case eventualities

‘He wants to play a key part in all the trade talks and hopes to lead the UK’s preparations for the UN local weather change summit in Glasgow later this yr.

‘He even wants to be pivotal to Boris’s levelling up agenda’.

After successful his 80-seat majority in December, Mr Johnson mentioned he needed to ‘level up’ by elevating financial efficiency throughout all components of the nation.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster is being seen with suspicion by colleagues, who imagine that he’s ‘on manoeuvres’ to safe an expanded Whitehall fiefdom by means of the forthcoming reshuffle

A Cupboard Minister advised The Mail on Sunday: ‘Michael seems to want to use his No Deal planning experience to run the country for ever. He’s a little bit of a Cupboard cowboy, using over everybody else’s patch.’

The Minister added that Mr Johnson’s chief Brexit negotiator David Frost had ‘bristled’ at the concept that Mr Gove would have ‘oversight’ of his work.

November’s Glasgow local weather change summit, generally known as COP26, is designed to supply a global response to the local weather emergency.

A supply mentioned: ‘Boris’s need to be a hands-off PM, as he confirmed by staying on the seashore whereas Iraq was in flames, is the right alternative for a workaholic management freak like Michael. It means he can get his palms on all the pieces from the commerce talks – each with the EU and the White Home – to the UN’s local weather change agenda.

‘Michael and Boris have always had this strange psychodrama, dating back to the time he knifed Boris, but now he is on the brink of effectively being CEO for his old foe’.

Mr Gove’s anticipated elevation means he shall be vying with Overseas Secretary Dominic Raab for the bragging rights of being Mr Johnson’s No 2.