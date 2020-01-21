Could new girl Rebecca be Love Island’s saving grace?

We’re every week into Love Island’s very first winter version and to date…issues have but to actually get began.

Ollie’s sudden and surprising departure from the South African villa however, the newest collection of Love Island has not but seen any actual drama. Twins Jess and Eve have been set to be this yr’s serving to of ‘double trouble’, nevertheless it appears they have been solely two occasions the headache because the buxom blondes failed to show heads, seeing Eve rapidly dumped from the Island, and Jess now standing round like a spare half more often than not.

For almost all of our , issues are going too slowly for us to develop into as closely invested in them as we did with the short-lived Jack and Dani from collection 4, and except Shaughna, we don’t see sufficient of our Islanders’ precise personalities for us to actually root for them as people.

And whereas Love Island remains to be probably the most TV present of the yr for the 16-34 viewers, its numbers are nonetheless down on its most up-to-date and explosive 2019 collection – with the Winter collection having rather a lot to reside as much as.

So let’s hear it for Rebecca Gormley, the Love Island newcomer who appears to be like set to shake the entire collection up with only a swivel of the hips.

The 21-year-old former Miss Newcastle had probably the most dramatic entrances in Love Island historical past after she made herself entrance and centre of the present by arriving on the finish of Soiled Dancers problem – and he or she even created considered one of this yr’s funniest memes.

As rankings drop, has Love Island misplaced its enchantment?

It took balls of metal for Rebecca to sashay in and carry out a horny routine in entrance of the entire boys and the completely agog women whereas dressed like a horny Helen of Troy.

With Rebecca having raised Callum and Connor’s coronary heart charge probably the most, it was really a grasp stroke by producers to then instantly ship the pair on a date along with her – a lot to Shaughna’s dismay.

Together with her gorgeous beauty and upfront to the purpose of brash confidence, we’ve bought our fingers crossed Rebecca would be the tonic to brighten up this at present fledgling collection in the identical spirit Maura did for collection 5 – who equally made her mark the second she entered the villa with a cheeky wink and frank and filthy chat.

The collection wants somebody gobby and no nonsense at this level to liven issues up, and with our first look seeing the simple Rebecca saying: “I am planning on taking at least one of their men. You’ve got to do what makes you happy, regardless of if you upset someone”, she could also be simply what this collection of Love Island wants.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2