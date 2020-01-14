Could top union shun Rebecca Long-Bailey? Unite’s Len McCluskey said to be impressed by Lisa Nandy

By David Wilcock, Whitehall Correspondent For Mailonline

Printed: 05:23 EST, 14 January 2020 | Up to date: 05:49 EST, 14 January 2020

The highest Corbynista commerce union may endorse outsider Lisa Nandy for Labour chief in an enormous blow to the main left-wing candidate Rebecca Lengthy-Bailey, it was reported in the present day.

Wigan MP Ms Nandy, who narrowly got here third behind Ms Lengthy-Bailey within the first spherical of the management marketing campaign, is alleged to have impressed Unite chief Len McCluskey in a face-to-face assembly.

In distinction Ms Lengthy-Bailey is alleged to have left the commerce union kingpin lower than impressed after they met.

He’s near the present chief Jeremy Corbyn and an endorsement for Ms Nandy can be an enormous blow to the shadow enterprise secretary, who wants a big union endorsement to make it on to the ultimate poll of social gathering members in March.

Mr McCluskey performed down the report by the BBC’s Newsnight programme this morning, tweeting: ‘Day by day I learn, see or hearken to claims … of my assist for, or not, of a specific Labour management candidate – and why!

‘Not true. To repeat, the choice might be made by Unite’s EC (govt council) after they’ve heard from the candidates on the 24th (of January).’

Within the second spherical of the management run-off candidates should win the nominations of 5 per cent of the virtually 300 constituency Labour events (CLPs) OR three Labour associates – of which not less than two should be commerce unions – comprising not less than 5 per cent of the totally paid-up affiliate membership.

Solely then will they make the ultimate poll of social gathering members.

Entrance-runner Sir Keir Starmer has already been endorsed by Unison and Ms Nandy can also be being tipped to win the backing of the GMB union.

They’re amongst 5 candidates who will battle it out to turn out to be the following Labour chief after a dramatic late present of assist noticed Emily Thornberry scrape by way of the primary stage of the competition.

The shadow international secretary was wanting the 22 nominations required to make it by way of till shortly earlier than the two.30pm deadline, however lastly managed to safe 23.

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer led the way in which with 89 nominations, whereas Ms Lengthy-Bailey had 33, Ms Nandy 31 and Jess Phillips 23.

Shadow Treasury minister Clive Lewis deserted his personal management bid on Monday afternoon after acknowledging he stood no probability of creating the following spherical, giving his supporters time to again different candidates.

The candidates to interchange Jeremy Corbyn will participate in a collection of hustings beginning on January 18 – though the social gathering has been criticised by a number of the contenders for ignoring components of the nation the place Labour assist crumbled on the basic election.

Sir Keir stated he was ‘upset’ debates wouldn’t be held within the South East, east of England or Yorkshire – the place Labour misplaced a number of key seats.