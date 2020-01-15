Could you fancy your husband if he wore ‘manscara’?

Jenni Murray (pictured) argues she will be able to’t see why any effort for enchancment ought to be thought-about unacceptable for males

YES

By Jenni Murray

My previous man isn’t more likely to be among the many first in line on the new John Lewis make-up counter for males, however would I discover him much less enticing if he have been? Definitely not.

Why shouldn’t he pop a smidgen of Touche Eclat over his darkened eye baggage after a late night time, or a brush of blush on his cheeks to brighten his pasty face throughout these uninteresting winter months?

It’s completely acceptable for a girl to cover the faults of her ‘morning face’ in an try to look more energizing, youthful and extra alluring. I can’t see why any effort for enchancment ought to be thought-about unacceptable in a person.

Mine is as enticing to me as he was on the day I first met him. He’s match and robust and I’ve all the time discovered the balding that started in his 30s surprisingly horny.

What’s improper with somewhat artifice so as to add to his persevering with attraction?

Typically I’ve puzzled why males don’t routinely take higher care of their pores and skin.

‘Why don’t you purchase some moisturiser or borrow mine?’ has been a frequent suggestion of mine within the 40 years we’ve spent collectively.

He by no means did, and I’m afraid, as we’ve received older, it slightly reveals. I’ve put an enormous quantity of effort into cleaning and moisturising each day and, no insult to him meant, he actually ought to have taken my recommendation and adopted an identical plan.

He’s 4 years youthful than me, however there’s little question that his ‘I wash with soap, no fuss and that’s that’ philosophy has had a profound impact on which of us has fewer creases and wrinkles. That might be me.

I think it’s slightly late for him to alter his habits in his mid-60s, however I can see no cause to be embarrassed or upset if he did.

A Johnny Depp air can be no dangerous factor

Perhaps he might go for a darkish kohl eyeliner, just like the one I put on daily, and somewhat mascara to elongate his lashes. It’d give him an air of Johnny Depp which might, frankly, be no dangerous factor.

Why ought to carrying make-up be seen as an completely feminine protect? In any case, males have discovered to just accept that we put on trousers and flat sneakers. Stereotypical masculinity and femininity is definitely passe within the 21st century.

I’d show a component of alarm if he opted for lippy, nonetheless. I hate it for myself. I’ve by no means chosen to put on it, having all the time loathed the mark of crimson lips my mom would plant on my cheeks as a toddler.

If he have been to go that manner, it would make a stunning kiss rather less inviting — and lipstick on my collar wouldn’t be a very good look!

NO

By Helena Frith-Powell

Helena Frith-Powell (pictured) says she likes her husband au naturel

Once I first learn in regards to the Warfare Paint pop-up counter at John Lewis on Oxford Road, I did surprise for a second if it could be enjoyable for my husband to strive a few of it.

Rupert has beautiful brown eyes; would they be even lovelier framed with a little bit of mascara and eyeliner?

Two issues put me off: first, the fuss that might ensue when he needed to take away it and, second, I don’t suppose I’d fancy him with a full face on.

My husband is without doubt one of the least effeminate males I do know; make-up on him would look pretend, unusual and really fairly ridiculous, like he was dressing up. I can also’t start to think about what the youngsters would suppose if their father out of the blue confirmed up at dinner carrying lip-gloss.

He did as soon as, reluctantly, have his eyebrows threaded and so they seemed all improper. I believed they might look higher in the event that they have been extra outlined. They didn’t. They seemed overly manicured, and it made me realise I like my husband au naturel.

Once I was 17, I had a boyfriend who wore extra make-up than I did. His face was actually painted on. He’d begin with panstick, adopted by lengthy eyebrows that arched over his closely made-up eyes making him look, looking back, a bit like an ant. He wore thick, purple blusher to create excessive, chiselled cheekbones and crimson lipstick with purple liner. His hair was a pile of Boy George-style dreadlocks. I first met him when he was working in a punk store on the King’s Highway.

I used to be instantly captivated. He was probably the most stunning boy I’d ever seen: tall, darkish and, properly, there’s no different phrase for it, fairly. I used to be additionally curious as to what he would possibly appear like beneath all that make-up. Perhaps he was even higher wanting?

I’d appear like a peahen together with her extra elegant mate

He was late for our first date. We met at Sloane Sq. Tube station and have been going to some membership. As we walked hand-in-hand down the King’s Highway, I started to grasp what a peahen should really feel like subsequent to her extra glamorous mate.

Don’t get me improper, I wasn’t quick on ridiculous hair, wild make-up or wacky garments; it was the Eighties. However Bean, as he was identified, received all the eye.

My fascination with him, nonetheless, was short-lived. The primary night time we spent collectively I watched as that stunning face was eliminated on to cotton pads and thrown into my bin. In entrance of me was a slightly plain-looking boy, with small, pig-like eyes and no eyebrows. Not like most younger lovers, I longed for the morning when he would regain his glamour.

So I received’t be encouraging my husband to benefit from the brand new make-up counter. To be honest, I must drag him there kicking and screaming anyway. It is a man who has solely simply conceded that washing his face with a correct cleanser is likely to be useful.

And, reality be informed, I like him that manner. Who wants one other peacock getting all the eye?