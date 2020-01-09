Council chief says families are suffering from food poverty because of their size 

By Andy Dolan for the Every day Mail

Households are affected by meals poverty as a result of they’re having extra youngsters than they will afford to lift, based on a Tory council chief.

Mike Chicken, of the Conservative-run authority in Walsall, was referring to a report which confirmed that 63 per cent of youngsters within the Palfrey district of Walsall dwell in poverty.

He mentioned: ‘There’s a cultural challenge. Many individuals who dwell in Palfrey… have 4 or 5 youngsters at a time. And that’s their selection. Whereas in different components of the borough, they may restrict their youngsters to at least one or two.

‘The crux of that’s you possibly can solely have what you possibly can afford. The foundation reason for this on many events is that the household is just too huge.’

Sixty-three per cent of youngsters dwell in poverty within the Palfrey district of Walsall (file picture), within the Midlands. The native council is ranked because the 26th-worst performing space for youngster poverty out of 326 native authorities in England in 2018

His feedback got here after Labour members referred to as on the council to introduce meals assortment factors in its buildings, in addition to encouraging supermarkets to donate unsold meals to organisations to distribute to the needy.

An amended movement put ahead by the Conservative administration – which pledged to arrange a process pressure to have a look at lowering meals poverty in Walsall – was agreed by all events.

Cllr Mike Chicken of Walsall (pictured left) has clashed with Birmingham Labour MP Liam Byrne (pictured proper) about his feedback on his native space’s poverty figures

Figures present that 26 per cent of neighbourhoods in Walsall are among the many most disadvantaged 10 per cent within the nation. Former Labour group chief Sean Coughlan, who’s one among 5 youngsters himself, mentioned Mr Chicken’s feedback had been ‘appalling’.

He added: ‘Nowadays we should always not must depend on meals banks to help the needy.

‘Mr Chicken wants to know that poverty is usually not the person’s fault.’

Birmingham Labour MP Liam Byrne mentioned Mr Chicken’s view was ‘insensitive’ and referred to as on him to apologise. The MP for Hodge Hill added: ‘People are turning to food banks because of poverty pay, not because of how many children they have. This is incredibly insensitive and just wrong.’

However Mr Chicken mentioned an apology wasn’t mandatory, including: ‘It’s a accountable concept to attempt to restrict the scale of your loved ones to your means.

‘I used to be not having a go at any specific part of the borough. There are faculties in prosperous areas right here which have vacancies, and but there are faculties in areas the place there are bigger households, equivalent to Palfrey, the place demand is larger. That larger demand additionally correlates with the demand positioned on meals banks.’

There are 9 meals banks in Walsall. Garry Lemon, of the Trussell Belief, which operates one among them, mentioned: ‘No one in the UK should need a food bank’s assist, it doesn’t matter what dimension your loved ones is.’