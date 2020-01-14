Council warns Glastonbury it may limit amount of alcohol festival-goers can take in

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline

Revealed: 10:42 EST, 14 January 2020 | Up to date: 10:59 EST, 14 January 2020

Council bosses have warned Glastonbury Pageant it could restrict the quantity of alcohol individuals can absorb.

The warning has been made as a part of a wide-ranging report into final yr’s occasion that has been revealed by Mendip District Council.

It makes a number of suggestions on areas of enchancment – together with cleansing the bathrooms extra typically.

The present competition guidelines state that you could deliver your individual alcohol into the occasion.

Nonetheless quantities thought-about ‘past cheap private use’ can be confiscated on the gate as you enter the occasion.

The report mentioned the long-lasting competition had been usually ‘properly deliberate and managed’ in 2019.

However it added that there have been 9 areas which wanted consideration for 2020 – together with a better take a look at alcohol and the bathrooms.

The doc, revealed by the native authority, has floated a possible restrict to the quantity of drink individuals can herald for private use at subsequent festivals.

Humorous footage of revellers utilizing ingenious contraptions to hold crates of alcohol onto the location seem every year.

However these might grow to be a factor of the previous to make sure the council supplies a ‘secure occasion’.

Claire Malcolmson, of the council, mentioned: ‘The Glastonbury Pageant has a worldwide popularity and as such it implies that we’ve got an enormous duty in guaranteeing that it undertakes its statutory duties.

‘The aim of the licence, the licensing goals and different laws is to make sure occasion organisers present a secure occasion while minimising disruption and nuisance to the area people.’

The report additionally beneficial that the location’s bathrooms must be serviced and cleaned extra ceaselessly.

It added that compost loos must be supplied with ‘utensils’ to permit compost to be scooped when wanted.

Extra work can also be wanted to stop ‘cross-contamination’ between consuming water faucets and bathrooms, it mentioned.

The opposite areas of enchancment highlighted within the report embody meals hygiene and security, noise complaints, safety and transport. Pictured: crowds ultimately yr’s occasion

The positioning hosts hundreds of bathrooms every year, various from moveable loos to the standard ‘lengthy drop’.

The opposite areas of enchancment highlighted within the report embody meals hygiene and security, noise complaints, safety and transport.

The council made a variety of proposed adjustments in 2017 which have been then applied by the competition for 2019.

No occasion was held in 2018 to permit for the farm web site to recuperate.

Nonetheless, organisers are but to touch upon the most recent findings, revealed final week on Thursday.

This yr’s competition – which is now the world’s largest – can be held between June 24 and 28. Tickets offered out in simply half an hour.

Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift are the one two headliners to have confirmed to this point.

On the Glastonbury web site it says: ‘In case you’re bringing your individual alcohol to the Pageant, do not forget that quantities thought-about past cheap private use can be confiscated on the gate.’