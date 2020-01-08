Councils organising ‘pauper funerals’ are billing families for their loved ones’ ashes

By Sean Poulter for the Each day Mail

Organisers of ‘pauper funerals’ are refusing to permit relations to attend – and even charging them for his or her family members’ ashes.

With households now having to search out round £four,000 for essentially the most primary of funerals, many are unable to pay for a service in any respect. On this occasion, a public well being funeral is held.

These don’t usually embrace a ceremony, however see a primary coffin supplied, in addition to a funeral director to handle transport.

An investigation performed by insurers Royal London – which concerned freedom of data requests to councils throughout the UK – discovered that 14 don’t enable members of the deceased to attend as a matter of coverage.

Some 21 don’t routinely return ashes to family members and 18 cost households for them.

Royal London is asking for a brand new authorized minimal customary for public well being funerals ‘to make sure everybody can, on the very least, attend a funeral and gather their beloved one’s ashes’.

Whole spending on public well being funerals in 2018/19 was £6.3million, with greater than four,000 happening at a median price of £1,507.