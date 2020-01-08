Councils organising ‘pauper funerals’ are billing families for their loved ones’ ashes

Councils organising ‘pauper funerals’ are billing households for his or her family members’ ashes to assert again a number of the prices
- Households at the moment are having to search out round £four,000 for essentially the most primary of funerals
- In instances after they unable to pay for service in any respect a public well being funeral is held
- Some do not routinely return ashes to family members and cost households for it
By Sean Poulter for the Each day Mail
Revealed: | Up to date:
Organisers of ‘pauper funerals’ are refusing to permit relations to attend – and even charging them for his or her family members’ ashes.
With households now having to search out round £four,000 for essentially the most primary of funerals, many are unable to pay for a service in any respect. On this occasion, a public well being funeral is held.
These don’t usually embrace a ceremony, however see a primary coffin supplied, in addition to a funeral director to handle transport.
Organisers of ‘pauper funerals’ are refusing to permit relations to attend – and even charging them for his or her family members’ ashes (file picture)
An investigation performed by insurers Royal London – which concerned freedom of data requests to councils throughout the UK – discovered that 14 don’t enable members of the deceased to attend as a matter of coverage.
Some 21 don’t routinely return ashes to family members and 18 cost households for them.
With households now having to search out round £four,000 for essentially the most primary of funerals, many are unable to pay for a service in any respect (file picture)
Royal London is asking for a brand new authorized minimal customary for public well being funerals ‘to make sure everybody can, on the very least, attend a funeral and gather their beloved one’s ashes’.
Whole spending on public well being funerals in 2018/19 was £6.3million, with greater than four,000 happening at a median price of £1,507.
Commercial
Add Comment