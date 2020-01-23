Countess of Wessex is presented with a bouquet of flowers

The Countess of Wessex regarded delighted to satisfy college students as she visited a secondary faculty on the second and last day of her Sierra Leone tour.

Sophie, 55, was given a heat reception as she was greeted by kids and academics on the Russell Technical Secondary College on Thursday.

Sophie regarded stylish in vibrant floral silk trousers and a navy shirt, ending the look with wood platform heels and a white snakeskin clutch bag.

The mother-of-two was all smiles as she was introduced with a bouquet of flowers upon her arrival by 14-year-old scholar Salimatu Kargbo.

She saved her look pure, carrying her blonde locks in a ponytail, including a contact of mascara and pink lipstick whereas accessorising with gold earrings.

Sophie then joined a gaggle of scholars beneath a tree within the faculty yard to look at a life abilities lesson – the place she realized about sexual and gender based mostly violence earlier than presenting a radio as a present to the category.

The royal, who’s married to the Queen’s youngest son, additionally attended a dialogue with members of the faculty security committee earlier than giving a passionate speech.

On her second day of her Sierra Leone go to, Sophie additionally met moms and their newborns at Tombo Well being Clinic – which provides household planning and maternal care companies to ladies outdoors Freetown.

The go to is to see how investments in schooling and household planning are serving to to empower women and girls to have larger alternative and management over their our bodies and lives, and to attain their aspirations.

Sophie is at present visiting Sierra Leone on the request of the Overseas and Commonwealth Workplace for a whistlestop two day go to.

For her first look of the short go to, Sophie was visibly moved as she made an emotional go to to a peace museum.

She was set to undertake a programme of engagements in Freetown, specializing in addressing sexual and gender based mostly violence, supporting survivors, and championing ladies’s position in peacebuilding.

As she arrived on the Sierra Leone Peace Museum in Freetown, she was warmly greeted by Binta Mansaray, Registrar of the Residual Particular Courtroom.

The Countess appeared visibly moved as she studied archive materials within the museum, together with clothes worn by the CDF, a civil militia, in the course of the civil struggle.

Nearly 20 years after the top of the 1991-2002 civil struggle, the royal heard how Sierra Leone has efficiently transitioned to a sustained peace following the battle.

As a part of the go to, she realized in regards to the position of the Particular Courtroom and Fact and Reconciliation Fee in bringing justice to survivors of the battle, together with survivors of sexual violence.

The royal presenting a radio as a present to to members of the varsity security committee to be used in life abilities studying golf equipment

She was additionally proven the archive testimony of these concerned within the civil struggle in Sierra Leone, each perpetrators and victims of violence, which is saved in containers as a part of the Fact and Reconciliation Fee.

The royal went on to affix roundtable discussions with civil society members on present societal points and the continued violence confronted by ladies and ladies in Sierra Leone.

She additionally heard how efforts are being made to deal with these points – significantly lowering stigma – which helps extra ladies to report incidents of rape.

The mother-of-two additionally met with ladies from throughout authorities, the armed forces, civil society and communities to have fun the position they’re enjoying at house and overseas in advocating for peace in different areas.

The royal, who’s married to the Queen’s youngest son, additionally attended a dialogue with members of the varsity security committee

Sophie gave a passionate speech to the varsity throughout her go to on the ultimate day of the Sierra Leone tour

The Countess of Wessex listens to a scholar give a speech throughout her go to to the Russell Technical Secondary College

She was given a tour of the federal government chambers of Parliament in Freetown, the place she was serenaded and given a present by native ladies.

She was gifted an embroidered sash from members of a ladies’s parliamentary group throughout her go to.

The royal went on to go to a reception for UK companions on the British Excessive Commissioner’s residence in Freetown.

Sophie might be seen laughing and joking with attendees earlier than giving a speech to company on the reception.

On her second day of her Sierra Leone go to, Sophie additionally met moms and their newborns at Tombo Well being Clinic – which provides household planning and maternal care companies to ladies