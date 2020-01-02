Counting Begins For Tamil Nadu Rural Local Body Polls

Election Outcomes: Earlier than counting votes the poll papers had been being segregated primarily based on their colors.

Chennai:

The method of counting of votes polled within the two-phased rural native our bodies held on December 27 and 30 in Tamil Nadu started on Thursday morning.

Tight safety has been deployed on the 315 counting centres throughout the state.

The elections for the agricultural native our bodies had been held in two phases in 27 districts, barring the 9 newly carved ones according to the apex court docket’s order.

The poll papers in 4 completely different colors had been used within the ballot as an alternative of the digital voting machines (EVM).

Earlier than counting the votes the poll papers had been being segregated primarily based on their colors.

In keeping with the Tamil Nadu State Election Fee (TNSEC) the primary part noticed polling of 76.19 per cent, and the second part noticed 77.73 per cent.

Over 2.31 lakh contested the polls for 91,975 posts. The posts embrace Gram Panchayat Ward member, Gram Panchayat President, Panchayat Union ward member, and District Panchayat Union Ward member posts.

